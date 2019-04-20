The Southern Regional boys volleyball team swept all three matches at in a meet at Kingsway Regional High School on Saturday.
In the first contest, the Rams defeated Williamstown 2-0. Dom Johnson had four kills and four blocks for Southern. Cole McNellis and Nasir Tinley led the Rams with five kills each and John Paccione contributed with five digs.
The Rams defeated Kingsway 2-0 in the second competition.
Justin Kean had seven kills and Matt Maxwell had 14 assists for Southern. Logan Lipositz led the Rams with seven digs.
In the final contest, Southern (14-1) defeated Cherry Hill East 2-0.
Justin Kean led Southern Regional with five kills.
Maxwell led the Rams with 12 assists and four digs. Anthony LeBlanc led in the blocks category with three.
Boys lacrosse
Ocean City 16
Bishop Eustace 1
Trent Laveson and Noam Levy-Smith recorded hat tricks for Ocean City (8-1).
Jake Schneider tallied a goal and five assists for the Red Raiders.
Bishop Eustace 0 0 0 1—1
Ocean City 3 5 6 2—16
Boys crew
Prep finishes second at Lake Lenape Invitational: The St. Augustine Prep boys crew team finished second in team scoring at the 15th annual Lake Lenape Invitational in Mays Landing.
Five teams, including team champion La Salle College High School, of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, competed in the 10-race boys regatta despite rain and wind.
La Salle won the varsity eight race in 5 minutes, 4.80 seconds.
St. Augustine finished second in 5:17.53, and St. Peter’s Prep third (5:24.32), Chaminade was fourth and Crescent Boat Club, of Philadelphia fifth.
St. Augustine won the freshman lightweight eight race. The Hermits also finished second in the second-eight, lightweight-eight, novice-eight-B, varsity-four and freshman-eight races.
