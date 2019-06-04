SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP — The Southern Regional and Fair Lawn high school boys volleyball teams played three matches during the regular season.
Each time, they needed three sets to determine the winner, the Rams losing twice to the Cutters.
It was a similar story Tuesday.
Southern suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fair Lawn in the state championship semifinals at South Brunswick High School. The Cutters won 20-25, 25-16 and 25-20.
This marks the first season the Rams will not compete in the state final match since 2008. They have won six state title titles during that stretch.
“We’ve got the best kids and the best parents,” Southern coach Eric Maxwell said. “We’ve got the best fans. We’ve got the best administration. Everything is absolutely the best at Southern. I feel bad we couldn’t bring it home to the school because our school is fantastic.
“Our kids did everything they could. Our kids battled. (There were) two good teams out there.”
On Friday, Southern, which finished the season 38-3, captured its 10th consecutive South Jersey tournament title with a 2-0 victory over Sterling.
Matt Maxwell, a senior and Eric Maxwell’s son, had a team-leading 20 assists Tuesday to go with three digs and two blocks.
Matt, who will play volleyball next season at NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, finished his senior season with 743 assists.
“This was my last year, and I just wanted to make the best of it,” he said. “Today, we put our hearts out there. I don’t think we could’ve played any better. Fair Lawn was a very good team.”
The Rams jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first set and finished on a 6-2 run to win 25-20. They had a 3-1 lead in the second set before the Cutters stormed back to force a third set.
Southern trailed 6-1 in the third set and was able to cut its deficit to 11-10. The Rams then trailed 19-13 and again rallied again to make it a two-point set.
“I’m so proud of my boys,” said Matt Maxwell, who became emotional talking about his teammates. “I’m so proud of every single one of them. It’s not what we wanted, but for some reason it wasn’t meant for us this year.
“I’m going to use this loss for the rest of my life just for motivation and everything.”
The Rams’ Justin Kean, a junior, had 11 service points and eight kills. Kean added four assists, two blocks and two digs.
Zach Hem, a senior, had 10 kills, six service points and three digs. Jack Healy, junior, had four service points to go with two digs, two blocks and two assists.
Since the sectional bracket began in 2010, Southern has dominated the S.J. tournament, capturing the title each season.
Matt Maxwell had a message for his younger teammates.
“Just stick together,” he said. “You’re family. Play for the people that graduated, play for your coaches and play for each other, most importantly.”
Eric Maxwell had an amazing journey with his son.
“He puts his heart and soul into this,” Eric Maxwell said. “It’s disappointing for us we couldn’t cap this off.
“But he’s absolutely fabulous. He’ll have a great college career. I’m just going to miss having him in the gym every day, just bringing his energy and leadership to our program.”
