Pinelands Regional High School (7-1) beat Barnegat 22-25, 25-15, 25-21 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls volleyball match Tuesday.
Kayla Thornton led the Wildcats with 20 kills, 19 digs, seven blocks, one assist and an ace. Victoria Pickel added 30 assists. Brittney House-worth had 17 digs, two aces and a kill. Barnegat fell to 3-3.
ACIT 2,
Absegami 1
ACIT (5-2) beat Absegami 25-23, 14-25, 27-25. Jada Miller led the Red Hawks with 13 kills and one blocks. Alix Proctor added 18 digs with five kills, and Samantha Dangler had 16 assists, 10 digs and three kills.
Jacqueline Fortis had 13 kills for Absegami (2-2), and Kailyn Fortis had 21 assists and six digs. Kaylin Flukey had five aces and three digs.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Middle Township 0
Mainland (4-0) defeated Middle 25-17, 25-7. Emma Zurawski, Nikki Faragher and Nicole Mountain had three kills apiece for the Mustangs. Bella Canesi had 15 service points with eight aces, and Cadence Fitzgerald had seven assists.
Cedar Creek 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
Cedar Creek (4-2) defeated OLMA 25-22, 23-25, 25-15. Ella Crawford had six kills, two aces and 11 service points for the Pirates. Nina Casselberry added 11 kills, and Alex Zaremba had 24 assists and three aces.
Oakcrest 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Oakcrest (3-1) defeated the Caper Tigers in two sets 25-15, 25-8. Emma McErlain had two kills, eight assists and seven aces to lead the Falcons. Ionyonia Alves had seven kills, six digs and one ace.
Lower fell to 1-4.
Pleasantville 2,
St. Joseph 0
The Greyhounds (4-1) defeated St. Joseph 25-23, 25-8. Rosa Gil-Hernandez led Pleasantville with 14 assists, 12 digs and four aces. Yancely Hernandez added seven kills and Nairelys Gonzalez had 15 service points.
The Wildcats fell to 2-3.
