The Wildwood High School girls basketball team beat South Jersey power Gloucester Catholic 43-39 in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game at Gloucester Catholic on Tuesday.
Wildwood improved to 11-1, and handed Gloucester Catholic its first division loss in 14 seasons.
For the Warriors, Winter Favre finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Leah Benichou added 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Imene Fathi had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jenna Hans had four points, six rebounds and five assists.
Mycala Carney led Gloucester Catholic (5-5) with 16 points. Lynzie Eggers scored nine. Angelina Barrera and Ella Van Dine scored seven and six, respectively. Macie Nugent added one.
Wildwood; 12 10 10 11—43
Gloucester; 4 12 12 11—39
Buena Reg. 39,
Camden Academy Charter 26
Bridgett Gilliano scored 17 points for Buena Regional (4-6). Krissy Masentoff added eight. Hailey Carano and Karley Jacobs contributed six points each. Barbara Mobley had two.
Jessica Rodriguez led Camden Academy Charter (2-9) with 13 points.
Camden: 2 1 6 17−26
Buena: 16 11 10 2−39
Central Reg. 43,
Barnegat 35
Jadelynn Smith scored 13 points for Central Regional (6-6).
Kya Joseph led Barnegat (3-9) with 22 points. Cara McCoy scored seven and Ashley Pringle contributed five. Sofia Gialanella had one point.
Barnegat: 8 6 8 13−35
Central: 6 9 12 16−43
Egg Harbor Twp. 36,
Millville 29
Sierra Hegh scored 11 points for host EHT (6-5) and Mikki Pomatto had seven. Amelia Zinckgraf and Madison Israel scored six points apiece, Kierstyn Zinckgraf had four points and Katrina Suarez added two. For Millville (1-10), Sha’naja Williams led with 15 points. Other scorers for the Thunderbolts: Fatimah Owens (6), San’aa Doss (3), Ailyn Perez (3), Phoebe Baldasarri (2).
Millville: 5 6 9 9−29
Egg Harbor: 7 11 7 11−36
Hammonton 37,
Delsea Reg. 28
Hammonton’s Jada Thompson scored 26 points and Khristina Washington had 11. The Blue Devils (5-4) outscored Delsea 14-2 in the first quarter. For host Delsea (7-5), Zhoci Travis led with 11 points and Peyton Gilmore added eight. Tori Kanuck scored five points for the Crusaders, and Kayla Vandvelt and Kamille Morton had two apiece.
Hammonton: 14 11 6 6−37
Delsea: 2 10 8 8−28
From Monday
Wildwood Catholic 65,
Lower Cape May Reg. 26
Marianna Papazoglou led the visiting Crusaders (11-2) with 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and six steals. Gabby Turco had 16 points, five assists and six steals, and Kimmy Casiello added 10 points and three steals. Also scoring for Wildwood Catholic: Alyia Gray-Rivera (8), Adrianna Gray-Rivera (5), Lauren McCallion (4), Caitlin Beaulieu (2), Xiomara Walker (2).
Lindsay Holden topped Lower Cape May (1-10) with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Other scorers for the Caper Tigers: Molly McGuigan (4), Alyssa Wagner (3), Emma Muldoon (2), Sarah Donohue (2).
Wildwood Cath: 20 21 17 7−65
Lower Cape May: 5 8 8 5−26
Boys basketball
Middle Twp. 76,
Camden Tech 34
Matt Marino scored 16 for Middle Township (5-8). Charlie McNeal III and Jeremiah Camacho each scored 11. Gavin Aftanis and Miles Sapp added eight points apiece. Torey Harris finished with nine. Other scorers were John Leahy (4), Billy Murphy (3), Ben Harris (2), John Torres (2) and Kiyel Flanders (2).
Prince Johnson scored 19 for Camden Tech (3-7). Joshua Silva scored nine, and Hakim Trader scored four. Other scorers were Jonathan Rosado (3), Muhhamad Lightsey (2) and Joshua Driscoll (1).
Camden: 7 11 7 9−34
Middle: 13 28 24 11−76
Barnegat 60,
Pinelands Reg. 25
Jaxon Baker led the Bengals (9-2) with 15 points. Brendan Revello added 11. Isaiah Gerena scored nine, Jared Krey seven, Nicholas Revello five, Tyler Quinn four, John Hudak three, and Ty’zon Jackson, Logan Armstrong and Chris Revello each with two.
Ryan Skeie scored five for the Wildcats (3-8). Josh Kline and Daniel McCarthy each scored four. PJ Losiewicz added three, Anthony Falduto, Matt Cyphert and Ed Wilkinson each had two.
