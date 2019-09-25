Shania Watkins led Pleasantville High School’s 2-0 win over Middle Township on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional girls volleyball match.
Pleasantville (9-1) defeated the Panthers 25-16, 25-16.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 11 assists and six aces in the Greyhounds’ win.
Absegami 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Absegami (9-1) beat Cedar Creek (8-3) 30-28, 25-23.
The Braves were led by Kaylin Flukey with 13 kills and seven digs. Kailyn Fortis had 17 assists, four digs and three kills. Jackie Fortis had three kills, three digs and two aces.
The Pirates were led by Angelina Cox with 20 assists, two kills and two digs. Nina Casselbery had 12 service points, six kills, three digs and an ace.
Kylie Ackerman had 15 digs, two assists and two aces.
ACIT 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
Atlantic County Institute of Technology beat Mainland Regional (6-4) 25-19, 25-16.
Bella Canesi had six kills for Mainland Regional. Cadence Fitzgerald had 10 assists. Emma Zurawski had four kills and three digs.
Donovan Catholic 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Donovan Catholic (13-0) beat Lacey (4-6) 25-19, 25-20.
Lacey was led by Maggie Ann Hodges with five digs, two kills, two service points and an ace.
Madison Iorio had six digs and a kill. Lacey McKim had three assists, three service points and two aces.
Oakcrest 2,
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0
Oakcrest defeated OLMA 25-6, 25-11.
Oakrest’s Arianna Torres had six kills and five aces. Emma McErlain had four kills and three aces. Maddy Connelly had four kills.
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Egg Harbor Township (2-5) beat Lower Cape May Regional 25-6, 25-17. No further information was available.
Boys cross country
From Tuesday
Cedar Creek 15, Middle Twp. 49; Buena Reg. 19, Middle Twp. 44; Cedar Creek 20, Buena Reg. 39.
At Cedar Creek
1. Jeremy Haas B 17:36; 2. Joey Mayer CC 17:46; 3. Jacob Torres CC 18:21; 4. Dalton Cullen CC 18:30; 5. Stephen Suwala CC 18:52; 6. Mike Keough CC 18:54; 7. Justin cartwright CC 18:58; 8. Jonathan Horgast MT 19:09; 9. Zach Strouse BR 19:19; 10. Kyle Walters BR 19:33; 11. Anthony Ferrucci BR 20:02; 12. Brandon Stroose BR 20:03; 13. Dylan Vergara CC 20:05; 14. Alex Tarquinio BR 20:21; 15. Matt Houseworth CC 20:22.
Records—Ocean City 6-0, St. Augustine Prep. 4-1, Millville 2-3.Oakcrest 6-0.
