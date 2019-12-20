The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team beat Lake Nona (Florida) 53-17 in its season-opening matchup in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.
Mainland is ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.
Kylee Watson and Lila Schoen each scored 11 for the Mustangs (1-0). Kaitlyn Boggs had 10, and Madison Hafetz had nine.
Other scorers were Cadence Fitzgerald (5), Cassie Sher (3), Logan Kaufman (2) and Kelly Haines (2).
Mainland: 13 16 16 8−53
Lake Nona: 4 4 3 6−17
Wildwood 55,
Woodstown 25
Jenna Hans had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for Wildwood (1-0). Imene Fathi had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Leah Benichou had 11 points, six steals and four rebounds. Winter Favre had six points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Ava Troiano added two points.
Charlie Baldwin scored 10 for Woodstown (0-1). Riley Fulmer scored six. Katie Dailyda and Emma DiPatri had four points apiece. Tatum Devault scored one.
Woodstown: 7 8 6 4−25
Wildwood: 19 17 8 11−55
Our Lady of Mercy 42,
Absegami 24
Our Lady of Mercy Academy was led by Ava Casale with 14 points.
Gianna Hafner led Absegami with 13 points. No further information was available.
Vineland 32,
Buena Reg. 30
Vineland (1-0) was led by Madison Ratliff with 18 points including three 3s. Egypt Owens added six and Mikeyla Rivera had four. Samantha Jones and Jinelys Alvarez added two each.
Buena Regional (1-1) was led by Bridgette Gilliano and Tatiana Shukovsky with eight points each. Hailey Carano and Krissy Masentoff both scored six. Jessica Perella added two.
Buena: 3 10 10 7−30
Vineland: 12 6 6 8−32
ACIT 61,
Lower Cape May Reg. 20
Grace Speer scored 24 for ACIT (1-0). Cea’anai Jackson had 23. Other scorers were Julianna Montero (8), Sa’Daiyah Taylor (2), Siani Watkins (2) and Sami Passalaqua (2).
Lower Cape May fell to 0-1. No other information was available.
Lower Cape May: 8 2 4 6−20
ACIT: 13 27 12 9−61
Atlantic Christian 64,
Cumberland Christian 27
Emily Kelley had 15 points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists for Atlantic Christian (6-0). Sydney Pearson had 12 points. seven rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Shelby Einwechter had 11 points. six rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks. Other scorers were Chloe Vogel (7), Paige Noble (7), Olivia Chapman (6), Maddie DeNick (4) and Kami DeNick (2).
For Cumberland Christian, Destiny Riley had 19 points. Morgan Parmer scored six, and Willow Seger added two.
Atlantic Chr.: 32 14 11 7−64
Cumberland Chr.: 6 8 9 4−27
Oakcrest 65,
St. Joseph 23
Nay Nay Clark scored 25 for Oakcrest (2-0). Imyah Arroyo added eight. Nephtalie Dorce and Chi Chi Ibeawuchi scored six apiece. Other scorers were Izabella Williamson (9), Jasmine LeClair (4), Alexia Bey (4) and MaNaijah Scott (3).
St. Joseph fell to 0-1. No other information was available.
St. Joseph: 6 5 2 10−23
Oakcrest: 27 19 6 11−65
From Thursday
Buena Reg. 49,
Bridgeton 28
Bridgette Gilliano led Buena Regional (1-0) with 16 points. Hailey Carano scored 13 and Tanya Shukoosky 11.
Also scoring for Buena: Krissy Masentoff (5), Jessica Perella (2) and Jamira Jeralds (2).
Nijah Tanksley led Bridgeton (0-1) with 12 points. Jada Edwards scored seven. Dayonna McGriff and Abigal Moore had two each.
Buena Reg.: 9 17 10 13−49
Bridgeton: 4 2 10 12−28
Ocean City 52,
Millville 16
Marin Panico led Ocean City (1-0) with 13 points. Abbey Fenton, Emma Finnegan and Megan Crawford had seven each.
Also scoring for the Raiders: Marlee Brestle (5), Lauren Mirsky (5), Avery Jackson (2), Katie Mazzitelli (4) and Stephanie Carey (2).
Shanajah Williams led Millville (0-1) with five points. Ailyn Perez and Naiaijah Ball scored three each. Rianna Talley and Gabi Micheaux contributed two each. Fatimah Owens scored one.
Millville: 2 6 3 5−16
Ocean City: 7 18 15 12−52
Clearview Reg. 59,
Cumberland Reg. 17
Bella Steidle scored 14 for Clearview (1-0). Aaryn Battle added 10. Other scorers were Emma Steidle (8), Olivia Marchei (3) and Sophia Lutz (2).
Cumberland fell to 0-1. No other information was available.
Cumberland: 2 1 5 9−17
Clearview: 20 16 17 6−59
Boys basketball
Barnegat 56,
Lakewood 50
Barnegat won it in overtime after Jaxon Baker hit a 3 as time ran out in regulation to tie it up. Isaiah Gerena opened overtime with another 3 and Barnegat went on to win.
Baker scored 16 points to lead Barnegat (1-0) in a 56-50 win over Lakewood (0-1). Gerena scored 11 and Nicholas Revello contributed 10.
Also scoring for Barnegat: Jared Krey (9), Brendan Revello (7) and Ty'zon Jackson (2).
Lakewood: 6 6 16 19 3−50
Barnegat: 10 5 11 21 9−56
ACIT 53,
Cape May Tech 42
Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann led Atlantic County Institute of Technology with 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and six steals in their 53-42 win over Cape May Tech. No further information was available.
Clearview Reg. 72,
Cumberland Reg. 45
Justin McNichols led Clearview Regional with 22 points. Nick Dalfonso added 15 and Dom Thomas 14.
Cumberland Regional (0-1) was led by Antonio Gil with 29 points including two 3’s and nine free throws. Myles Timmons added seven points and Ron Smith had four.
Also scoring for Cumberland: Matt Wade (2), Michael Willis (2) and Ethan Turner (1).
Clearview: 20 11 21 20−72
Cumberland: 8 15 8 14−45
From Thursday
Highland Reg. 51,
Hammonton 36
Hunter Blessing and Floyd Whitaker scored 15 points each for Highland Regional (1-0).
Hammonton fell to 0-1. No further information was available.
Hammonton: 9 7 8 12−36
Highland Reg.: 16 14 14 7−51
Southern Reg. 51,
Toms River South 44
Jay Silva led Southern (1-0) with 15 points. Ben Ridgway scored 14. Luke Infurna had 12.
Also scoring for the Rams: Will Devane (9), Cole Robinson (1).
Toms River South (0-1) was led by Jalen Folsom and Phil Fried with 11 points each.
Southern: 14 5 18 14−51
Toms River S: 9 13 13 9−44
