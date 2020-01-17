Kylee Watson became Mainland Regional High School’s all-time leading scorer among all boys and girls basketball players Friday in the Mustangs’ 63-38 win over Cedar Creek.
Mainland, ranked, ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 7-3 following the victory in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Watson led the Mustangs with 23 points. The senior entered the game needing 22 to break the scoring record held by 1965 graduate Skip Castaldi (1,752 points). Watson’s career total is 1,753.
Kaitlyn Boggs added 17. Madison Hafetz and Cam Juckett scored six apiece. Other scorers were Lila Schoen (4), Alyssa Turner (2), Kareema Rex (2), Olivia Leap (2) and McKenna Pontari (1).
Tay Tay Parker led Cedar Creek with 10 points. Jezlyn Cross scored seven. Ana Cintron and Jada Hill added six and five, respectively. Other scorers were Gabbie Luko (4), Abby Gunnels (3) and Ashley Nicholicchio (1). The Pirates fell to 3-7.
Mainland: 25 15 14 9−63
Cedar Creek: 11 8 10 8−38
Wildwood 41,
Deptford Twp. 36 OT
Imene Fathi had 14 points and three rebounds for Wildwood (10-1). Jenna Hans added 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals. Winter Favre had eight points, 10 rebounds and nine steals. Leah Benichou scored eight.
Angelina Schilling scored 12 for Deptford. Reese Evans scored six, and Brianna Stocklin added five. Ryan Marsh and Mahgonay Collins scored two and one, respectively.
Wildwood: 6 9 2 16 8−41
Deptford: 13 2 6 12 3−36
Atlantic Christian 47,
Gloucester Christian 43
Shelby Einwechter had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals for Atlantic Christian. Cristen Winkel added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Sydney Pearson had eight points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Other scorers were Olivia Chapman (5), Chloe Vogel (4), Emily Kelley (3), Paige Noble (3) and Reyna Lewis (2).
Lily Deloach led Gloucester Christian with 13 points. Chloe Shields scored 10. Myah Weeks and Angel Kavamasakis added five points apiece.
Atlantic Christ.: 14 17 14 2−47
Glouc. Christ.: 7 3 14 19−43
Atlantic City 70,
Vineland 36
Ciani Redd-Howard and Quanicah Montague scored 18 points apiece to lead the host Vikings (8-2). Naysha Suarez added eight points and Sanai Garrison-Illacon and Sasha Lemons had seven apiece.
For Vineland (3-8), Egypt Owens and Mikeyla Rivera scored 15 and 14 points, respectively. Other scorers for Atlantic City: Cornysha Davis (6), Jakeemah Bright (3), Ahnjeles Maldanado (3). Also scoring for Vineland: Samantha Jones (2), Jinelys Alvarez (2), Madison Coit (2), Skylar Fowlkes (1).
Vineland: 2 14 13 7−36
Atlantic City: 15 18 19 18−70
From Thursday
Point Pleasant Boro 35,
Barnegat 28
Lila Shaver had 12 points and two steals for Point Pleasant Boro. Erika Marinella finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. Kate Leturgez added seven points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Megan Feehan (2), Keira Muynan (2), Molly Burns (1) and Chelsea Distelcamp (1).
Kaya Foy led Barnegat with 16 points. Calli Dunn and Isabel Guiro scored five apiece. Ashley Pringle added two.
Barnegat: 7 5 7 9−28
Pt. Pleasant: 12 3 10 10−35
Southern Reg. 43,
Manalapan 38
Kaela Curtin scored 13 for Southern. Sam Del Rio and Alex Mattner added 11 points apiece. Summer Davis scored five, and Sara Lally had one.
Lauren Thomas had 14 points, five assists and four steals for Manalapan. Lauren Bruno had eight points, eight rebounds and five steals. Carlyn Deaver added seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Other scorers were Jordyn Ferraro (4), Ava Radesovich (3) and Christina Falletta (2).
Southern: 10 12 12 9−43
Manalapan: 13 6 10 9−38
Boys basketball
Wildwood 88,
Triton Reg. 80
Seamus Fynes scored 35 for Wildwood. Omarian McNeal added 19, and Diante Miles scored 13. Karl Brown and Ernie Troiano had eight points apiece. Max McGrath (5) also scored.
Triton: 10 22 17 31−80
Wildwood: 19 32 15 22−88
Pleasantville 83,
Cape May Tech 74
Narquise McLoughlin topped the visiting Greyhounds (7-5) with 30 points. Noel Gonzalez scored 24 points and Julio Sanchez had 18. Michee Veleus added seven points and Alejandro Rosado and David St. Germain had two apiece.
Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech (4-7) with 25 points and eight rebounds. Devon Roach scored 19 points and had nine rebounds. Orlando Torrez had 17 points and James Longstreet scored 13.
Pleasantville: 19 17 23 24−83
C.M. Tech: 12 15 15 32−74
