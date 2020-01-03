James Waugh scored 26 points to help the Atlantic County Institute of Technology boys basketball team beat Vineland 63-58 Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann added 19 for ACIT (4-1) and Ja'maine Davenport had 11. McRoodjerry Cesar contributed five points. Zaheer Owens had two.
Syncere Gray led Vineland (1-5) with 15 points. Ryan Williams had ten. Austin Shaw and Vamere Diggs both contributed nine. Justin Harper and Barry Turner contributed seven and six points, respectively. Anthony Davis had one.
Vineland: 13 14 15 17−58
ACIT: 18 12 15 18−63
Pitman 64,
Wildwood 54
Rob Petersen scored 25 points for Pitman (3-1).
Diante Miles scored 22 points for Wildwood (2-3). Seamus Fynes added 14 and Omarian McNeal had nine. Also scoring for the Warriors: Max McGrath (3); Karl Brown (3); Ethan Burke (2); Joel Robinson (2).
Wildwood: 15 13 16 10−54
Pitman: 23 13 15 13−64
Gloucester Catholic 57,
Millville 55
Ryan Roney scored 27 points for Gloucester Catholic (3-2).
Colby Etter scored 21 points for Millville (3-2). Jabre Kearney added 10 and Randy Butler contributed six. Also scoring for the Bolts: Jay'vion Ball (5); Calem Bowman (4); Jabbar Barriento (4); Romaine Rhett (3); Darius Watson (2).
Millville: 11 13 14 17−55
Gloucester: 15 13 22 7−57
Clearview Reg. 54,
Hammmonton 43
Justin McNichols scored 21 points for Clearview Regional (4-0).
Owen Mauriello led Hammonton (1-3) with 20 points. Nick Panagopoylos added eight points. Mike Hamilton contributed six. Also scoring for the Devils: Ryan Barts (4); Chris Torres (2); Isreal Reyes (2); Jaron Hill (1).
Hammonton: 11 12 8 12−43
Clearview: 7 13 14 20−54
Atlantic Christian 76,
Calvary 20
Landon Shivers scored 23 points for Atlantic Christian. Dan Roland contributed 15. Ben Noble scored 14 points. Caleb Vogel added 13.
Calvary: 4 4 6 6−20
Atlantic Christian: 23 20 23 10−76
Southern Reg. 37,
Toms River East 25
Jay Silva scored 12 points for Southern Regional (5-1). Ben Ridgway added 10 and Luke Infurna contributed six. Also scoring for the Rams: Jake Barbierri (3); Nick Devane (2); Noah Wasacz (2); Will Devane (2).
Michael Goodall scored 13 points for Toms River East (1-4).
Toms East: 6 8 4 7−25
Southern: 5 8 15 9−37
Cape May Tech 61,
Absegami 48
Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech with 18 points. Devon Roach added 16. James Longstreet and Robbie Pennington scored 11 and 10, respectively. Other scorers were Orlando Torrez (4) and Judah Thomas (2). Cape May Tech improved to 1-3.
Absegami fell to 0-4. No other information was available.
Cape May Tech: 11 17 11 22−61
Absegami: 12 13 15 8−48
Manchester Twp. 46,
Pinelands Reg. 37
Josh Kline and Ryan Skeie scored 12 points each for Pinelands Regional. Andrew Bartlett and Rian O'Rourke both contributed six. Anthony Falduto added one.
Pinelands: 5 12 10 10−37
Manchester: 15 7 11 13−46
