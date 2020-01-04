What makes Wildwood one of New Jersey's preeminent basketball towns

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Four teams competed in the five on five basketball tournament organized by local businessman Levern Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick hopes to grow the tournament as an annual community event. A donation from the tournament was made to the Wildwood Recreation Center. (July 14, 2019)
Wildwood Cathlic's Jahlil White #1 battle for the ball against Ranney's Scottie Lewis #23 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
WILDWOOD — Teresa Cunniff grew up in Wildwood Crest, where as a youngster she could often be spotted dribbling a basketball down the street on her way to run errands.
“You don’t see that in Pittsburgh,” retired Wildwood High School girls basketball coach Dave Troiano said of his hometown.
You do see it in Wildwood.
While football dominates many communities in the region, the resort has a passion for basketball. It’s the No. 1 sport at the island’s two high schools, Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic.
Big games in hot gyms is what gets many Wildwood residents through the cold, desolate winters.
“The winter is so long,” Cunniff said, “and if you don’t keep yourself busy, what are you going to do? Basketball is a way of life down here. I don’t know where that came from. I love it, and everybody I’m associated with loves it.”
Basketball also dominates the summer, with pickup games on outdoor courts and summer leagues.
“In some places, the ball goes in the closet after basketball season,” Troiano said. “That doesn’t happen here.”
Signs of Wildwood’s passion for basketball are everywhere, even a continent away. Frank Vogel, a 1991 Wildwood graduate, is the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the world’s most iconic sports franchises.
“It’s amazing,” said Cunniff, who also graduated from Wildwood in 1991. “Good things coming out of Wildwood, I’ll tell you that.”
Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic fans are famed for their devotion to their teams. Because of where the schools are located, few fan bases in the state put more miles on their cars driving to road games.
“I’ll tell you one thing about Wildwood,” said Jon Green, a former Wildwood standout. “This town gets behind you. It’s always brought people together.”
Green, a 2003 Wildwood graduate and now an assistant coach, grew up on Baker Avenue, a few blocks from the Boardwalk.
As a youngster, he and his friends set up portable baskets and played in the street.
Cunniff started playing after fourth-grade gym teacher Andy Ridgway introduced her to the sport.
One of the biggest reasons basketball is popular in Wildwood is that it only takes five to play. Wildwood is one of the smallest public schools in the state, with a freshman-through-junior class enrollment of 183, according to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Wildwood Catholic, which has a freshman-through-junior enrollment of 118, is the third smallest school in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket, according to the NJSIAA.
“Basketball is that one sport where you can catch lightning in the bottle, if you get a couple of hard-nosed kids,” Green said.
In addition to Vogel, Wildwood has plenty of other basketball success stories to inspire current and future players.
No high school player in Cape May, Atlantic or Cumberland counties finished with more career points than Monica Johnson, a 2002 Wildwood graduate, who wowed fans around the state and scored 3,173 points.
This season, the Wildwood Catholic boys are one of the state’s top teams and currently feature NCAA Division I recruits in Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White. Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese just got career win No. 300.
Troiano led the Warriors to four state titles and stepped down after the 2016-17 season with 682 career wins. Wildwood Catholic girls coach Steve Diptari has 480 career wins.
Cunniff played point guard on Troiano’s first state championship team. Now, she’s the Wildwood girls coach.
“I think the kids, when they go to all the games as junior high kids, they see all the banners up there from previous years,” Troiano said. “I think that influences them. It all blends together. It’s not one particular thing.”
The Boardwalk Basketball Classic helps keep Wildwood’s basketball history alive. The annual holiday tournament is run by representatives from Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The Classic's brackets are mostly named after people instrumental to basketball at Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic. There’s the Frank McAlarnen Memorial bracket, named for the first boys coach at Wildwood Catholic, who led the Crusaders to two state titles. There’s the Bernie McCracken Memorial bracket, named for the Wildwood boys coach, who had a 255-88 record in 16 seasons.
Wildwood’s passion for basketball is part of the rhythm of life on the island. The summer tourists come and go.
Basketball isn’t going anywhere.
“I don’t see it changing,” Troiano said. “Kids play the other sports, but it’s always been a basketball town.”
