A ranking of teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League; Colonial Conference; Olympic Conference; and Shore Conference Ocean County divisions. Last week's ranking in parentheses. Records through Sunday.
1. Manchester Township (1) 21-2
2. Gloucester Catholic (2) 17-3
3. Mainland Regional (3) 19-2
4. Cherokee (6) 17-4
5. Trenton Catholic (7) 18-3
6. Lenape (4) 19-3
7. Sterling (5) 18-2
8. Ocean City (9) 15-5
9. Toms River North (10) 17-4
10. Washington Township (UR) 17-5
11. Kingsway Regional (8) 18-3
