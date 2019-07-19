Wildwood High School basketball standout Jahlil White is headed to Temple University.

White, who will be a senior in the fall, announced his decision on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds and helped lead the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public A final.

Former Temple standout Aaron McKee is Temple's new head coach. The Owls qualified for the NCAA Tournament and finished 23-10 in Fran Dunphy's final season heading the program.

White is one of two Wildwood Catholic NCAA Division I prospects. Taj Thweatt, a 6-7 senior, has yet to announce his college choice.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

