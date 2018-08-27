A single question confronts high school football fans as the 2018 season is about to begin.
What kind of team is my school going to have?
Teams can be divided in the following four categories:
Favorite: The team to beat in the regular seasons and playoffs.
Contender: It will be no surprise if this team ends the season with a championship.
Spoiler: If things go right, this team can contend for regular season and playoff titles.
Rebuilding: Better days are ahead.
Where does your team rate?
Favorite
Holy Spirit (8-3): Spartans lost to Mater Dei 36-32 in last year’s state Non-Public II semifinals.
St. Augustine Prep (5-5): The Hermits will play St. Joe on Sept. 14 and Holy Spirit on Oct. 12.
St. Joseph (12-0): Wildcats are the defending state Non-Public II champions.
Pleasantville (7-3): Greyhounds qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2005 last season.
Contender
Hammonton (5-7): Blue Devils were the South Jersey Group IV runner-up last season.
Vineland (8-2): The Fighting Clan has made two-straight South Jersey Group V playoff appearances.
Millville (9-2): Thunderbolts drop down to South Jersey Group IV this season.
Spoiler
Cedar Creek (8-3): As the only Atlantic County team in its division, the Pirates face road games at Willingboro, Camden and Delsea Regional.
Oakcrest (2-8): Falcons will rely on their senior class.
Absegami (5-5): Braves won four of their last five games last season.
Mainland Regional (1-9): The Mustangs are seeking their first .500 or better season since 2015.
Ocean City (7-3): Red Raiders qualified for South Jersey Group III playoffs last season.
Lacey Township (7-3): The Lions graduated several standouts.
Barnegat (5-5): Bengals tight end and linebacker Sean Morris has committed to Holy Cross.
Rebuilding
Cumberland (2-8): The Colts finished last season with two straight wins.
Wildwood (0-8): The Warriors open at home against Clayton on Sept. 14.
Atlantic City (6-4): Former Holy Spirit standout quarterback Leo Hamlett takes over as the Vikings head coach.
Buena Regional (5-5): Chiefs finished last season with back-to-back wins.
Bridgeton (5-5): Steve Lane takes over as the Bulldogs head coach.
Egg Harbor Township (2-8): Eagles finished last season with consecutive wins.
Lower Cape May (2-8): The Caper Tigers won’t have to travel far this season. They have road games at Pleasantville, Wildwood and Middle Township.
Middle Township (4-6): The Panthers will play one of the first games in the state when they host Cumberland Regional on Thursday.
Southern Regional (3-7): Rams had impressive wins over Brick Township and Toms River North last season.
Pinelands Regional (2-8): The Wildcats will play on the road while their field and school are renovated this season.
