The first round is scheduled for Feb. 4 at the top four seeds in each section. While the sectional semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6 at the top two remaining seeds in each section. The sectional finals are scheduled for Feb. 8 at the highest remaining seed in each section.
The public school group semifinal and championship matches and non-public group championship matches are Feb. 10 at RWJBarnabas Health Arena on the campus of Toms River High School North.
SOUTH GROUP I
(8) Pitman at (1) Paulsboro
(5) Haddon Township at (4) Pennsville
(6) Gloucester City at (3). Buena
(7) Audubon at (2) Woodstown
SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 2
(8) Sterling at (1) West Deptford
(5) Barnegat at (4) Clayton
(6) Collingswood at (3) Oakcrest
(7) Haddon Heights at (2) Haddonfield.
SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 3
(8) Burlington Township at (1) Lacey
(5) Timber Creek at (4) Lakewood
(6) Seneca at 3. Gateway
(7) Absegami at (2) Delsea
SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 4
(8) Pennsauken at (1) Kingsway
(5) Central at (4) Cherry Hill West
(6) Hammonton at (3) Highland
(7) Moorestown at (2) Clearview
SOUTH GROUP 5
(8) Washington Township at (1) Southern
(5) Williamstown at (4) Cherokee
(6) Eastern at (3) Toms River North
(7) Rancocas Valley at (2) Howell.
NON-PUBLIC SOUTH A
(5) Christian Brothers Academy / (4) Notre Dame winner at (1) St. Augustine
(6) Paul VI/ (3) Red Bank Catholic, winner at (2) St. John Vianney.
NON-PUBLIC SOUTH B
(5) St. Rose/(4) St. Joseph (Hammonton) winner at (1) Camden CatholiC
(6) Holy Cross/ (3) Donovan Catholic, winner at (2) Holy Spirit
