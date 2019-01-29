Marinelli Wrestling Tournament
Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The first round is scheduled for Feb. 4 at the top four seeds in each section. While the sectional semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6 at the top two remaining seeds in each section. The sectional finals are scheduled for Feb. 8 at the highest remaining seed in each section.

The public school group semifinal and championship matches and non-public group championship matches are Feb. 10 at RWJBarnabas Health Arena on the campus of Toms River High School North.

SOUTH GROUP I 

(8) Pitman at (1) Paulsboro

(5) Haddon Township at (4) Pennsville

(6) Gloucester City at (3). Buena

(7) Audubon at (2) Woodstown

SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 2 

(8) Sterling at (1) West Deptford

(5) Barnegat at (4) Clayton

(6) Collingswood at (3) Oakcrest

(7) Haddon Heights at (2) Haddonfield.

SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 3

(8) Burlington Township at (1) Lacey

(5) Timber Creek at (4) Lakewood

(6) Seneca at 3. Gateway

(7) Absegami at (2) Delsea

SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 4 

(8) Pennsauken at (1) Kingsway

(5) Central at (4) Cherry Hill West

(6) Hammonton at (3) Highland

(7) Moorestown at (2) Clearview

SOUTH GROUP 5 

(8) Washington Township at (1) Southern

(5) Williamstown at (4) Cherokee

(6) Eastern at (3) Toms River North

(7) Rancocas Valley at (2) Howell.

NON-PUBLIC SOUTH A

(5) Christian Brothers Academy / (4) Notre Dame winner at (1) St. Augustine

(6) Paul VI/ (3) Red Bank Catholic, winner at (2) St. John Vianney.

NON-PUBLIC SOUTH B 

(5) St. Rose/(4) St. Joseph (Hammonton) winner at (1) Camden CatholiC

(6) Holy Cross/ (3) Donovan Catholic, winner at (2) Holy Spirit

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

