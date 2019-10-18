Michael Whiteman scored two goals in a 5-1 St. Augustine Prep boys soccer win over Florence Township Memorial High School Friday during the first round of the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament.
Kevin Witkoski, Aidan Davis and Mike Dacosta had a goal each for the Hermits (15-3). Anthony Libero made four saves.
Florence Township Memorial fell to 12-4.
St. Augustine is No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits will play a second-round match at 4 p.m. Monday at home.
S.J. Coaches Tournament
Schalick 2,
Oakcrest 1
Schalick improved to 16-0-1 with the first-round tournament win. Oakcrest, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, dropped to 14-2.
No other information was available.
Other matches
Lower Cape May Reg. 7,
Cape May Tech 1
TJ Shoffler scored four goals for Lower Cape May Regional (5-10).
Troy Genaro, Jordan Pierce and Taj Turner scored a goal each. Mark Ryan made two saves.
Scotty Wiltshire scored for Cape May Tech (5-9). Lucas Gehring had six saves.
Atlantic Christian 6,
Baptist Reg. 1
Ben Noble led Atlantic Christian School with two goals and an assist.
Aaron Glancey had two goals. Moges Johnson had a goal and an assist.
Luke Phillips had one goal.
Millville 3,
Wildwood Catholic 1
Jeremiah Nunez led Millville (10-4) with a goal and an assist.
Calen Cuesta and Josh Dion had a goal each. Treshan Stevenson had an assist. Nate Goranson made five saves.
Sean Dougherty scored for Wildwood Catholic (10-7). Tyler Cruz had 10 saves.
Holy Spirit 3,
Wildwood 2
De-Quawn Johnson scored all three goals for Holy Spirit (5-9).
Sean Kane had seven saves.
Corlen Vallese and Elder Gonzales scored for Wildwood (1-13-1). Jaxon Tomlin had an assist. Seamus Fynes made seven saves.
King’s Christian 3,
Pilgrim Academy 2
Hunter Bell scored all three goals for visiting King’s Christian (9-1-1), including the game winner on a free kick with 30 seconds left.
For Pilgrim (12-3), David Seary scored in the first half, and Jordan Pisacreta tied it 2-2 on a penalty kick late in the game.
Middle Twp. 7,
St. Joseph 0
Jonathan Gardner led Middle Township (9-8) with a goal and an assist.
Landon Osmundsen, Greg Hrynowski, Tyler Rulon, David Gardner, Jared Santiago and Melvin Avila scored a goal each.
Brendon Bartha had four assists. Braiden Scarpa made four saves for the shutout.
Paul Kim had four saves four St. Joseph (0-13).
From Thursday
Gloucester Catholic 4,
Wildwood 1
Ryder Wicken scored twice for the Rams (4-10). Ian Negron and Chris Liscio each scored once. Chris Liscio made six saves.
Corlen Vallese scored off an assist from Justin Lopez for the Warriors (1-12-1). Seamus Fynes made nine saves.
Ocean City 1,
Middle Twp. 0
Fisher Hudak scored for Ocean City (5-7) on an assist from John Lindsay.
Kyle Plenn made six saves for the shutout.
Middle Township fell to 8-8.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.