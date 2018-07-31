This debate has raged on for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school?
The Press’ scholastic sports aficionado, Mike McGarry, attempts to answer that age-old debate.
Is a basketball player the best athlete at Atlantic City High School since 2000?
Is a baseball player the best athlete at Millville High School since 2000?
Leading into and throughout the scholastic season, McGarry will rank the list of top athletes from the 2000-01 school year on at high schools in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
On Wednesday, McGarry ranks the top athletes at Atlantic City.
Check pressofac.com, hslive.me and the paper daily for the rankings.
These lists are not perfect — let us know who we forgot or overlooked. Let him know at MMcGarry@pressofac.com or on Twitter @ACPressMcGarry.
Welcome to the discussion.
