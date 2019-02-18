021519_spt_mainland 16
Buy Now

Mainland defeats Ocean City in boys swimming to win the South Jersey Group B sectional final at GCIT on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

A ranking of teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League; Colonial Conference; Olympic Conference; and Shore Conference Ocean County divisions. Last week's ranking in parentheses. Records through Sunday.

BOYS SWIMMING

1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 8-0

2. Cherry Hill East (2) 10-1

3. Egg Harbor Township (3) 7-2

4. Mainland Reg. (4) 10-2

5. Moorestown (5) 12-2

6. Ocean City (7) 9-4

7. Toms River North (6) 7-1

8. Shawnee (8) 8-2

9. Cherokee (9) 7-3

10. GCIT (10) 10-1?

11. Rancocas Valley Reg. (11) 12-3

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 11-0

2. Haddonfield (2) 10-1

3. Moorestown (3) 11-2

4. Egg Harbor Township (4) 7-2

5. Ocean City (5) 11-3

6. Mainland Reg. (6) 7-3

7. GCIT (7) 7-2

8. Cherokee (8) 8-5

9. Toms River North (9) 8-1

10. Kingsway Reg. (11) 7-1

11. Clearview Reg. (10) 5-3

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments