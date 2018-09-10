Football MVPs
Each Tuesday during the high school football season, The Press will select four MVPs based on their performances in the previous weekend's games.
Chris Doughty
Buena Regional
The senior running back and linebacker scored two touchdowns, running 70 yards for one and 50 for the other as the Chiefs opened the season with a 40-0 win over Haddon Township. Doughty also intercepted a pass and made two tackles for losses. Buena (1-0) hosts Middle Township (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Brian Ewan
Barnegat
The senior linebacker and fullback made 13 tackles – two for losses – to lead the Bengals to a 20-6 win over Jackson Liberty. Ewan also scored a 35-yard run. Barnegat (1-0) plays at Shore Regional (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday.
Ian Aungst
Ocean City
In his first varsity start, the senior quarterback completed 8 of 17 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns as the Red Raiders defeated Egg Harbor Township 25-6. Aungst also ran for a 15-yard touchdown. Ocean City (1-0) hosts Bridgeton (0-1) 6 p.m. Friday.
Jada Byers
St. Joseph
The junior running back and defensive back continued his standout season as the Wildcats beat Millville 34-6. Byers rushed 26 times for 288 yards and five touchdowns. He has rushed for 555 yards and scored 11 touchdowns this season. St. Joe (2-0) plays at rival St. Augustine (1-1) on Friday at 6 p.m.
