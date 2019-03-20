Mainland Tournament of Champions
Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team plays Manchester Township n the Tournament of Champions quarterfinal at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

A ranking of teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League; Colonial Conference; Olympic Conference; and Shore Conference Ocean County divisions.

1. Manchester Township 32-3

2. Trenton Catholic 25-4

3. Gloucester Catholic 24-4

4. Mainland Regional 28-4

5. Lenape 28-4

6. Cherokee 25-5

7. Toms River North 21-7

8. Ocean City 23-7

9. Middle Township 24-6

10. Sterling 20-2

11. Kingsway Regional 23-5

