A ranking of teams that play in the West Jersey Football League and Ocean County. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week's ranking in parentheses. Local teams in bold.
1. St. Joseph (1) 1-0: Beat Hamden Hall Country Day School of Connecticut 52-24
2. Woodrow Wilson (2) 1-0: Beat Winslow Township 40-22
3. Shawnee (3) 0-0: Idle
4. Delsea Regional (4) 0-0: Idle
5. St. Augustine Prep (5) 0-1: Lost to State College Pennsylvania 19-7
6. Brick Township (6) 0-0: Idle
7. Williamstown (7) 1-0: Beat Vineland 24-7
8. Haddonfield (8) 1-0: Beat Pleasantville 20-7
9. Holy Spirit (9) 0-1: Lost to Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore 35-16
10. Timber Creek (10) 0-1: Lost to Central Catholic of Ohio 45-0
11. Pleasantville (11) 0-1: Lost to Haddonfield 20-7
