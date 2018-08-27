A ranking of teams that play in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County. Raking selected by The Press’ sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last year’s record in parentheses.
1. St. Joseph (12-0): The defending state Non-Public II champion.
2. Woodrow Wilson (8-4): Tigers were the South Jersey Group III runner-up last season.
3. Shawnee (8-4): The defending South Jersey Group IV champion.
4. Delsea Regional (9-3): The defending South Jersey Group III champion.
5. St. Augustine Prep (5-5): Hermits compete in the difficult state Non-Public IV playoff bracket.
6. Brick Township (6-5): Green Dragons reached the Central Jersey Group IV semifinals last season.
7. Williamstown (5-5): Braves open at Vineland on Aug. 31.
8. Haddonfield (9-3): Bulldogs are the defending South Jersey Group II champion.
9. Holy Spirit (8-3): Spartans reached the state Non-Public II semifinals last season.
10. Timber Creek (10-1): Chargers only loss last season was to South Jersey Group III champion Delsea Regional in the playoffs.
11. Pleasantville (7-3): Greyhounds qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2005 last season.
Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.