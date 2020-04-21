053117_spt_softeht-10

The 2017 Egg Harbor Township softball team won the Group IV state title and is considered one of the area’s best softball teams the region has ever seen.

The group can now add another title to its resume. The team was voted the Greatest High School Team Since 2000 by Press of Atlantic City readers. The Eagles garnered 53.7% of the vote, while the Mainland 2008 football team received 46.3% of the vote. More than 12,000 votes were cast during finals voting which ended at midnight on Monday.

The Eagles finished 23-1 and won the state Group IV title. They beat North Hunterdon 2-1 in the state final and were the top seed in the Tournament of Champions.

Egg Harbor Township featured Tori Szrom and Emily MacNeil. Szrom was 2017 Press Softball Player of the Year. She had a 16-1 record with 87 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings. She hit .385 with 28 RBIs.

