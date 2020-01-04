Winter Favre scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 61-48 win over Holy Spirit in a Seagull Classic game Saturday morning.
Imene Fathi added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (5-1). Leah Benichou had 10 points and four steals. Jenna Hans had nine rebounds, five points and four assists. Torence Gallo scored five points.
Gabby Keoughan scored three points, had two rebounds and two blocks. Maya Benichou had one point, one assist and a block. Ava Troiano had four rebounds and three assists.
Kita Murray and Sophia Pasquale each scored 13 points for the Spartans (0-4). Julianna Lynch had 12 points, Francesca Florio six, Megan Erdman two.
Our Lady of Mercy 49,
Cumberland Reg. 31
Ava Casale led the Villagers (6-0) with 19 points. She added nine rebounds and three steals. Jaiden Harris had 19 rebounds, 12 points and five blocks. Sydney Prescott had 11 rebounds and seven points.
Drew Coyle and Olivia Fiocchi each scored three points. Fiocchi had nine rebounds. Nina Ceccanecchio scored four points, Angelina Dragone one.
For the Colts (1-4), Taleah Robinson scored 14 points. Cioni Simmons added 12. Alex Hitchner scored two.
OLMA: 12 13 16 8−49
Cumberland: 7 12 7 5−31
From Friday
Absegami 55
Millville 25
Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 35 points for the Braves (3-2). She gad 26 points in just the first half. Sophia Marsico and Chi Chi Wochka each scored four. Gianna Baldino and Grace Mcfarlan each had three, Gianna Hafner two.
For the Thunderbolts (1-3), Fatimah Owens scored eight points. Shanajah Williams and Phoebe Baldasarre each added five.
Absegami: 13 15 12 15− 55
Millville: 7 0 12 6− 25
Cape May Tech 34
Salem Tech 18
Emily Pasceri scored a team-leading 12 points and added eight rebounds for the Hawks (2-2). Olivia Albrecht had 10 rebounds, four points and three steals. Kennedy Campbell had 10 points, five steals and four rebounds. Alex Garcia scored four points, had four rebounds and two steals.
Leah Williams had six rebounds, four points and four blocks.
Salem Tech fell to 0-4.
Cape May Tech: 12 12 6 4− 34
Salem Tech: 2 0 6 10−18
ACIT 53
Vineland 33
Grace Speer scored 18 points for the Red Hawks (3-2).
Jakyra Williams scored 10, Cea’anai Jackson eight, Julianna Montero seven, Nyasia Grant five and Sa’Daiyah Taylor two.
Madison Ratliff scored 17 points, had four rebounds and two assists for the Fighting Clan (1-5).
Samantha Jones scored 10 points and had six rebounds. Mikeyla Rivera had six points and three rebounds. Skylar Fowlkes had five rebounds and three steals.
ACIT: 16 17 8 12− 53
Vineland: 7 12 10 4−33
Donovan Catholic 56,
Barnegat 30
Donovan Catholic outscored visiting Barnegat 26-10 in the first half and improved to 4-1. Jordyn Keating led the winners with 17 points, and Olivia Conroy had 13.
For Barnegat (2-3), Kya Joseph scored 15 points, Kaya Foy added nine points, and Erin Breyta, Isabel Guiro and Cara McCoy each had two.
Barnegat: 6 4 7 13−30
Don. Catholic: 17 9 14 16−56
Clearview Reg. 61,
Hammonton 57
Belle Steidle scored 21 for Clearview. Aaryn Battle had 15, and Kassidy Thompson added 10.
Other scorers were Emma Steidle (7), Olivia Marchei (6) and Sophia Lutz (2).
Jada Thompson led Hammonton with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Emma Peretti added 14 points and five rebounds. Khristina Washington scored 13.
Other scorers were Remy Smith (6) and Ava Divello (1).
Clearview: 19 17 10 14−61
Hamm.: 15 17 11 14−57
