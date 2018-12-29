Taj Thweatt sparked the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team in the fourth quarter as the Crusaders rallied to beat Archbishop Carroll of Pennsylvania 58-57 in a Doug DeWeese Memorial showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center.
The 6-foot-7 Thweatt sank 12 of 19 shots and finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds. In the fourth quarter with the game tied, he scored in the lane and then grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put the Crusaders up 56-52 with 2 minutes, 37 seconds left. Wildwood Catholic never trailed again.
Jahlil White added 14 points and seven assists for Wildwood Catholic. Jacob Hopping had 14 points for the Crusaders.
Luke House sank 7 of 11 3-point attempts and scored 26 points to lead Archbishop Carroll (5-5). Wildwood Catholic (6-1) is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Wildwood Catholic14 19 15 10 – 58
Archbishop Carroll 23 15 11 8 – 57
WC – Thweatt 26, McGonigle 0, White 14, Zarfatti 0, Hopping 14, Church 4
AC – Ketner 5, Mack 6, Little 11, House 21, Camden 10, Jenkins-Johnson 4
Pleasantville 75, Lenape 66
Sophomore forward Elijah Jones scored 15 points to lead Pleasantville to victory in a Score at the Shore semifinal at Southern Regional.
The Greyhounds will play St. Mary’s of Elizabeth for the championship 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Southern.
Sahmir Jones and Jacob Valeus each scored 13 for Pleasantville.
Lenape 15 12 16 23 - 66
Pleasantville 18 23 18 16 – 75
LEN – Matlack 14, Matthews 15, Simpson 12, Kennedy 8, Cortese 8, Luk 2, Spitnese 2, Hodge 3, Niemeia 2
PV – Freeman 11, Jones 15, Rosado 3, Growalt 2, Valeus 13, Jones 13, Crawford 3, Toure 2, Hoskins 3, McFadden 7
