The Wildwood Catholic and St. Joseph high school communities still believe in the future of both schools.
Almost immediately after Friday's announcement by the Diocese of Camden that both schools would close at the end of the school year, the students, parents, friends, and alumni of both began to raise money and develop plans to keep Wildwood Catholic in North Wildwood and St. Joe in Hammonton open.
“We are going to reopen as something new and exciting,” said Joe Bogle, a Cape May County businessman who is leading the campaign to save Wildwood Catholic. “We believe in Catholic, Christian values. We also believe in a good education. The values of the faculty and administration are all the values we aspire to.”
St. Joe friends and families held a car parade with more than 350 vehicles throughout Hammonton on Sunday.
“We had tremendous support from the community,” said Scott DiGerolamo, a 1990 St. Joe graduate, who is a spokesman for the save St. Joe effort. “We have strong roots in our Catholic identity.”
In addition to the closing of the high schools, the diocese also announced that Cape Trinity Catholic Elementary School in North Wildwood and St. Joseph Elementary School in Hammonton would also close.
The plan now is for Wildwood Catholic and St. Joseph to remain open as independent schools apart from the diocese. These independent schools would include the grammar schools.
Bogle said plans were already in the works to transform Wildwood Catholic into Wildwood Catholic Academy, a kindergarten through 12th grade school that combines Wildwood Catholic and Cape Trinity.
Bogle said Wildwood Catholic Academy would need to raise about a million dollars in the coming weeks to make this plan a reality. He said one anonymous donor has already given more than $250,000.
Wildwood Catholic Academy is also asking that all students register by May 10. The Academy’s goal is to register 350 students.
The school has started a Facebook page called Save Wildwood Catholic Academy. Donations can be sent to Save Wildwood Catholic care of the Hoffman Agency at 6301 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood Crest.
“In my gut,” Bogle said, “I’m very certain we will succeed.”
Wildwood Catholic has been through this before. The diocese planned to close the school in 2010, but the school’s supporters raised enough money to keep it open.
“We need to re-evaluate our fundraising and improve it,” Bogle said. “We believe this closure is a wake-up call. People will get more involved. People will help us. They’ve done it before. They’ll do it again.”
DiGerolamo said St. Joe wants to speak with the diocese before detailing its plans. St. Joe has launched a Facebook page called St. Joe Strong #GottaBelieve.
“We have a task force in place,” DiGerolamo said. “We are working around the clock. We want to work closely with the diocese. We’re real positive.”
Both schools face daunting financial futures exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The diocese said Wildwood Catholic has received $750,000 in support. The diocese said St. Joe has received $1.1 million in loans and has a total debt of $6.6 million.
Both school have seen declining enrollment. St. Joseph dropped from 331 students in 2015 to 206 this year. Wildwood Catholic and Cape Trinity dropped from a combined 382 in 2015 to 337 this year.
Both schools are integral parts of their communities. Wildwood Catholic opened in 1948. St. Joe opened in 1935.
“It’s overused a lot times. It’s cliché. But we’re a family,” DiGerolamo said. “It’s more than just a school. It’s the teachers. It’s the administrators. It’s the children. It’s the legacy. Once it’s gone, it can’t come back.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.