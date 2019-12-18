WILDWOOD — Success doesn’t come easy, no matter how talented a team is.
Just ask the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team.
The Crusaders begin one of the most anticipated seasons ever by a Cape-Atlantic League basketball team when they play at Holy Spirit at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wildwood Catholic features NCAA Division I recruits Taj Thweatt (West Virginia University) and Jahlil White (Temple University).
The Crusaders finished 27-2, won its second straight CAL championship and lost in the South Jersey Non-Public B final to nationally-ranked Ranney School last season.
“I don’t think it’s any secret,” coach Dave DeWeese said. “Our team expects to win a state title and get into the Tournament of Champions. That’s their expectations. That’s their goal. We’re a long way from there. We have to keep pushing toward that goal.”
Things did not go smoothly for the Crusaders in the preseason.
White was slowed by balky left knee. Other injuries prevented the Crusaders' starting five from practicing or playing much together. Opposing teams in preseason scrimmages played like it was a state championship game.
“We’re going to have to play through adversity,” Thweatt said. “It’s going to be rough. It’s kind of like starting over. We have to work on chemistry, playing well together.”
Still, there is little doubt the Crusaders will figure things out.
The 6-foot-9 Thweatt showed an even more complete game in preseason scrimmages than he did last season. He has improved his perimeter shooting and can still soar above the rim for acrobatic dunks. Thweatt projects as a small forward in college.
“I try to get a lot of shots up in practice,” he said. “I work on ballhandling and passing, just to be better.”
The 6-6 White is committed to Temple. He tore his meniscus in April, and the knee swelled a bit in the preseason from overuse. White is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.
“The first six days of practice he was the best player in the gym,” DeWeese said. “He was all over the place.”
The Crusaders also return key players in senior swing man Jacob Hopping and junior forward DeSean Lopez. Hopping just might have been Wildwood Catholic’s most clutch player last season.
The Crusaders also add talented junior guard Martin Anguelov, who transferred from Lower Cape May Regional last season.
Anguelov didn’t play for Wildwood Catholic after transferring last season, and by agreement between Wildwood Catholic, Lower and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, he will sit the first four games of this season.
Anguelov, who averaged 21.2 points and sank 50 3-pointers last season, is known primarily for his perimeter shot but is a much more complete player.
“He’s totally bought in to what we’re selling on the defensive end of the floor,” DeWeese said. “He’s a ball hawk. He’s into it. He’s going to be a huge addition for us.”
DeWeese said the Crusaders don’t feel any pressure but must guard against overconfidence.
“All they hear is how good we are, how good we’re going to be and what a great season it’s going to be,” he said. “It’s easy for 16, 17, 18-year old kids to feed into that and not understand that we’re not there yet, and it’s going to take a lot of work to get there.”
Wildwood Catholic faces a challenging schedule with a non-league slate that includes Notre Dame (Mercer County), Archbishop Wood (Pennsylvania), Elizabeth, Manasquan, Seton Hall Prep and Paul VI. The Crusaders will play The Patrick School on ESPNU in Toms River on Feb. 8.
To win a state title, Wildwood Catholic must conquer the Non-Public B bracket, one of the toughest in the country with national powers The Patrick School and Roselle Catholic as well as Ranney, Trenton Catholic, Marist and Mater Dei.
The Crusaders will face motivated opponents every time they step on the court. A win over Wildwood Catholic would make just about any team’s season.
The Crusaders hope their inconsistent preseason will be a distant memory when the CAL and state tournaments start in March.
“We can all play basketball,” White said. “We did it for three years before this. Why change now? We’ll be good.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.