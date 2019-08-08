Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball standout Gabby Turco never envisioned her basketball future would unfold the way it has.
The senior verbally committed this week to attend Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on an NCAA Division II scholarship.
Saint Anselm coaches spotted Turco at an AAU tournament in Boston this spring. Saint Anslem won the Division II East Region championship last season. The Hawks finished 22-10 for their most wins since 1994-95.
"I never heard of the school," she said. "I had never been to New Hampshire before."
Turco visited the college last month.
"We took a tour, and the feeling around the campus and the vibes I was getting from the coaches was kind of like the atmosphere in Wildwood and the Wildwood Catholic community," she said. "It was small, close-knit, family oriented and the basketball community is big up there."
Turco, a 5-foot-10 Wildwood resident, averaged 16 points and 7.2 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic last season.
"It's a big relief to know where I'm going before my senior year begins," Turco said. "The idea of playing basketball and going to college for free and doing what I love every day is a dream come true."
