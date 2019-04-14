031819_spt_thweatt15

Wildwood Catholic High School basketball standout Taj Thweatt continues to impress on the spring AAU circuit.

The 6-foot-7 junior announced on twitter Sunday that the University of Florida has offered him a scholarship.

Thweatt was The Press Player of the Year this season. He averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final.

Wildwood Catholic lost to Ranney 54-50 in overtime in the South Jersey final. Ranney senior standout Scottie Lewis is a Florida recruit.

Thweatt also has scholarship offers from Seton Hall, Temple, Bowling Green and Monmouth among other schools.

