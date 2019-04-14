Wildwood Catholic High School basketball standout Taj Thweatt continues to impress on the spring AAU circuit.
The 6-foot-7 junior announced on twitter Sunday that the University of Florida has offered him a scholarship.
Thweatt was The Press Player of the Year this season. He averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final.
Wildwood Catholic lost to Ranney 54-50 in overtime in the South Jersey final. Ranney senior standout Scottie Lewis is a Florida recruit.
Thweatt also has scholarship offers from Seton Hall, Temple, Bowling Green and Monmouth among other schools.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.