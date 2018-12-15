OCEAN CITY – The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team overcame some foul trouble and beat Trenton Central 70-51 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School on Saturday night.
Taj Thweatt led the winning Crusaders with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jacob Hopping sank three 3-pointers to get Wildwood Catholic off to a fast start and finished with 19 points. The junior guard was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Starting guard and Division I prospect Jahlil White played just 12 minutes, 33 seconds because of foul trouble and finished with 10 points. Wildwood Catholic guard Jake McGonigle contributed eight assists and seven rebounds.
Tipoff Weekend annually features several of South Jersey’s top teams. Wildwood Catholic (2-0) is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, while Trenton Central (1-1) is the defending Central Jersey Group IV champion.
Trenton Central12 17 16 6 – 51
Wildwood Catholic 25 13 14 18 – 70
TC – Kelly 8, Estevez 2, Phillips 5, Williams 16, Moore 8, Molder 2, Hodge 6, Davis 4
WC – McGonigle 7, White 10, Zarfatti 7, Jac. Hopping 19, Thweatt 23, Jar. Hopping 4
3-pointers: TC. Kelly (2), Phillips, Moore (2); WC. Jac. Hopping (4), Zarfatti, McGonigle
