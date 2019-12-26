WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team played better than its coaches dressed Thursday afternoon.
Marianna Papazoglou scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had nine assists to lead the Crusaders to a 65-31 win over Holy Spirit in a Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwoods Convention Center.
The Crusaders jumped to an 18-0 start with five starters scoring during that stretch. Wildwood Catholic converted 23 Holy Spirit turnovers into 22 points.
“We pressed really well today,” Papazoglou said. “Our coach in the locker room wanted us to get off to a fast start and go on a good run (early).”
Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri and his staff wore ugly Christmas sweaters for the game. DiPatri’s sweater had a picture of a cat wearing a Santa hat on it.
“We’re very focused on the culture of our team,” DiPatri said with a laugh. “This is a good way to bring the holiday cheer to the kids.”
Papazoglou, a 5-foot-10 junior, sank 9 of 17 shots. Wildwood Catholic senior Gabby Turco scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists.
Kira Murray led Holy Spirit (0-3) with nine points.
Life will soon get a bit easier for the Spartans. In addition to Wildwood Catholic, Spirit has played Middle Township and Atlantic City. All three of the Spartans’ opponents are among South Jersey’s top teams.
The Boardwalk Basketball Classic began Thursday and runs through Tuesday. The event, which bills itself as the nation’s largest coed holiday basketball tournament, features numerous brackets and showcase games. Many of these contests are named after key figures in Cape May County basketball. Al Nerenberg was involved in Wildwood sports and was a huge Wildwood Catholic fan.
Wildwood Catholic controlled the game from the start.
“The first quarter was fantastic,” DiPatri said. “We looked sharp. We were running the floor really well. Our press looked great.”
Wildwood Catholic (4-0) reached the Cape-Atlantic League tournament semifinals last season. The Crusaders beat Gill St. Bernard 59-49 in last season’s South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals before losing to state power Trenton Catholic in the semis.
Wildwood Catholic has the talent to make even more of an impact in both the CAL and state tournaments this season.
“We’re a year older,” DiPatri said. “We’re more mature, both physically and mentally. We have expectations, because we’ve been down the (postseason) road.”
Papazoglou and the 5-10 Turco are two of South Jersey’s top players. Papazoglou is an NCAA Division-I prospect, and Turco will play at D-II Saint Anselm in Manchester, New Hampshire, on al basketball scholarship.
“They’re a dynamic duo,” DiPatri said. “They feed off one another. They have a synergy and an ability to find one another.”
Papazoglou was already one of the CAL’s top players. She is bigger and faster this season.
“I think playing for the Philadelphia Belles (AAU team) last summer really helped me out,” she said, “with strength and conditioning and just being a better teammate.”
Holy Spirit 3 12 3 13 — 31
Wildwood Catholic 22 13 15 15 — 65
HS – Cella 3, Murray 9, Pugliese 3, Pasquale 2, Lynch 3, Keaser 1, McLaughlin 4, Cook 3, Huber 3
WC – Grey-Rivera 11, Cassiello 4, Papazoglou 21, McCallion 6, Turco 13, Jacquelin 1, Macrina 4, Murphy 5
