St. Joseph Ja'son Prevard #2 grabs a rebound against Wildwood Catholic Martin Anguelov #4 during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A St. Joseph High School boys basketball player caught a pass in position for an open layup Wednesday night.
Taj Thweatt closed in quickly. The St. Joe player traveled.
The 6-foot-8 Wildwood Catholic senior will do that to people.
Thweatt scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots as the Crusaders methodically beat St. Joseph 61-47 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal at Absegami. Wildwood Catholic, the top seed, will face No. 2 St. Augustine Prep in the final at 2 p.m. Saturday.
With the win, Wildwood Catholic (19-7) avenged a 66-58 Feb. 11 loss to St. Joe, a defeat that ended the Crusaders’ 29-game CAL winning streak.
“We had to make up for that,” Thweatt said. “That was a bad loss. We had to win this game. If we didn’t win this game, it would have been a bad reflection on the team.”
With seven dunks, Thweatt, a West Virginia recruit, helped Wildwood Catholic score 44 points in the paint.
Senior swing man Jahlil White scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds and five steals, and senior guard Jacob Hopping scored 16 for the Crusaders.
Sophomore forward Dan Skillings scored 16, and sophomore Ja’son Prevard sank 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 12 for the fifth-seeded Wildcats (20-5).
Wednesday was the third meeting between the teams and one of the tourney’s most anticipated matchups.
In addition to the Feb. 11 game, Wildwood Catholic had beaten St. Joe 101-82 on Jan. 15.
On Wednesday, Thweatt sparked the Crusaders early with three dunks in the first quarter.
“I know if I play hard,” Thweatt said, “the team will play hard.”
St. Joe struggled to find open shots against Wildwood Catholic’s zone defense.
Wildwood Catholic forced St. Joe into 15 turnovers and converted those miscues into 23 points.
“I thought we gave great effort for 32 minutes,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “We played very, very hard. I don’t think we played particularly well on the offensive end, but I thought we played great on the defensive end.
“I don’t think they were ready for the matchup zone. I don’t think they were ready for our 1-3-1.”
The Crusaders began to wear St. Joe down in the third quarter.
Hopping and DaSean Lopez drove the lane for consecutive baskets to help Wildwood Catholic build an eight-point advantage after three quarters.
Thweatt and Martin Anguelov sank back-to-back 3-pointers to put Wildwood Catholic up 45-34 with 4 minutes, 56 seconds left in the game.
The Crusaders’ lead never again dipped below double digits.
Thweatt put the exclamation mark on the victory when he caught a lob from Anguelov for a one-handed dunk in the final minute.
“That’s how you end it,” Thweatt said with a smile.
Wildwood Catholic will play second-seeded St. Augustine (21-4) for the CAL title 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.
The Crusaders are trying to win their third straight and league-record fourth CAL Tournament.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Thweatt said. “We’ve worked hard for it.”
