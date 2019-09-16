Ivy Bolle and Riley Kane each scored once to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Monday.
The Crusaders (3-0-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime. Kane also assisted on Bolle’s goal. Leona Macrina made 10 saves.
Hailey Mastro scored the lone goal for the Spartans (2-2).
Mainland Reg. 4,
Absegami 2
Sydney Kaes, Lila Shoen, Camryn Dirkes and Gina Geraci each scored once for the Mustangs. Mainland led 2-0 at halftime.
Rylee Getter and Jenna Richardson each scored once for the Braves. Rebecca Silipena made nine saves.
Egg Harbor Twp. 7,
Atlantic City 0
Niki Danz scored three goals for the Eagles (5-0). Alicia Page scored twice. Samantha Murphy scored once. Lauren Ebner had three assists. Grace Baumgartel recorded her fourth shutout of the season.
Our Lady of Mercy 9,
Pleasantville 0
Nicolette Merlino, Carley Volkmann, Drew Coyle, Brooke Callan, Kaila Driscoll, Olivia Fiocchi, Isabella Testa, Mia Rudolph and Isabella Burhanna all scored once for the Villagers (5-1).
The Greyhounds fell to 1-3. No further information was available.
Cape May Tech 8,
Pennsauken 0
Paige Dooley and Anna Smith each scored twice for the Hawks. Sarah Schall, Alejandra Garcia, Giana Gallo and Darcie Francisco each scored once. Sammi Jenison made three saves in the shutout. Hailey Pinto made two saves.
Barnegat 6,
Long Branch 1
Torre Stanish scored three goals for the Bengals (5-0). Jillian Jankowski had three assists and scored twice. Kelsea Jecas scored once. Isabel Guiro had an assist.
Angelica Laudati made four saves.
Long Branch fell to 0-4.
Buena Reg. 4,
St. Joseph 0
Sophia Ridolfo scored three goals for Buena (3-0-1). Maria Muzzarelli had two assists. Olivia Dortu scored once. Maria Mazzoni had an assist. Bridgette Gilliano made five saves.
The Wildcats fell to 0-4.
Southern Reg. 3,
ACIT 0
Hailey Hochstrasser, Megan Lockwood and Gianna Simon each scored for the Rams (5-0). Lindsey Selert made 12 saves.
Rosa Urtado made 10 saves for the Red Hawks (1-5). Gabriella Cotto made two saves.
Cedar Creek 6,
Lower Cape May Reg. 2
Alicia Jones scored three goals for the Pirates (3-2). Corissa Robbins had three assists and scored once. Corinne Morgan had two assists and scored once. Kayla Jacobo scored once. Olivia Vanelli made one save.
The Caper Tigers fell to 1-3.
St. Rose 6
Lacey Twp. 2
Katie Patterson and Kelly Weaver scored for the Lions (0-5). Abby Stephens had an assist. Nicole Coraggio made four saves. Olivia Tarricone made two saves.
Julianne Leskauskas scored three goals for St. Rose (5-0).
Boys soccer
Cedar Creek 2
Lower Cape May 1
Austin Gross and Trey Watson scored for the Pirates (2-2). Hunter McDonald made one save.
TJ Shoffler scored the lone goal for the Caper Tigers (0-2). Mark Ryan made one save.
Buena Reg. 3,
St. Joseph 2
Charlie Saglimbeni scored twice for the Chiefs (2-3).
Ross Ennis scored once.
Santiago Osorno and Anthony Delgado each had an assist. TJ Cheli made six saves.
The Wildcats fell to 0-4.
Wildwood Catholic 7,
Holy Spirit 2
Ryan Bailey and De-Quawn Johnson each scored for the Spartans (2-2). Brendan Mackey made 21 saves.
The Crusaders improved to 4-0.
Egg Harbor Twp. 9,
Atlantic City 1
Ahmad Brock scored three goals for the Eagles (5-1).
Dominik Warda and Nathan Biersbach each scored twice.
Brandon Berrio and Manuel Ruiz each scored once. Jeff Castro made one save.
Flavio Lozano-Reyes scored off an assist from Fabian Valdiviezo for the Vikings (1-4). Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made 19 saves.
Girls volleyball
Camden Tech 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
Camden Tech (3-0) won 25-21, 25-19. The Villagers fell to 2-3.
Jackson Liberty 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Jackson Liberty (5-1) won 25-17, 25-19.
The Wildcats fell to 5-2.
From Saturday
Southern Reg. 2,
Cherokee 0;
North Hunterdon 2,
Southern Reg. 0
In the first match, Southern (5-2) beat Cherokee 25-20, 25-21.
Stephanie Soares had a team-leading 20 assists and nine service points. Gianna Schiattarella led with 12 kills. Rachael Pharo had six digs, five kills and four service points. Madison Gellis had seven digs.
In the second match, North Hunterdon (6-0) won 25-21, 25-11. Soares had 15 assists and four digs. Gellis had six digs. Pharo had four digs, four service points and three kills. Schiattarella had eight kills and four digs.
From Friday
Jackson Liberty 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
Jackson Liberty (4-1) won 16-25, 25-19, 25-17.
For Lacey (2-3), Lacey McKim led with 15 assists.
Kailee Howard had a team-leading 10 service points and five kills.
Maggie Ann Hodges led with nine kills and added six service points and four digs. Kaitlyn Sabat had three service points and two kills.
