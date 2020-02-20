BOWLING GREEN — Recruiting rankings were not particularly important to Caleb Fields, save for one thing.
Fields, went to Wildwood Catholic High School and grew up in southern New Jersey, an area convenient to more than two dozen NCAA Division I basketball programs, yet Fields himself received very little attention from the horde of local teams. That was fine with Fields, as he remained confident that someone, somewhere eventually would notice his contributions.
What Fields really liked was the rankings for his opponents and the hype that came with them.
He's the 27th-ranked point guard in this class.
They say he's one of the best juniors out of Philly.
He already has 10 high-major offers.
Fields' attitude toward opposing stardom, then as and now: Prove it against me.
If someone is that good -- allegedly -- Fields always sets up a one-way appointment for 30-plus minutes of harassment, usually with full-court pestering, trash-talking, ball-denial, and a general sense that he can be the sole provider of someone's most miserable night of the year.
"My coach always told me that I was going to guard the best player, and I've never had a problem with that," Fields said. "My mentality is that if you're this number in the country, you've got to prove to me that you're that dude.
"The numbers don't mean anything to me."
Fields, Bowling Green's sophomore guard, has taken that to a new level with the Falcons, who plucked him from a hyper-competitive recruiting territory. Fields received offers from NJIT, Binghamton, and a basketball spot at Columbia — Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships — but it was Bowling Green that entered the picture and landed an instant-impact player.
The lack of attention was frustrating at times, especially as Fields' AAU teammates received one offer after another.
"I just told him to keep his head up because you never know who is watching," said Caleb's father, Larry Fields. "He never knew Bowling Green was really looking at him."
Two years later, it certainly looks as if both parties were the perfect match for each other.
Bowling Green faced a major crossroads early in the 2018-19 season, and at the start of his fourth season at BGSU, coach Michael Huger did not like what he saw.
The Falcons were starting slowly almost every night, and it felt as if they spent every first half fighting just to be in the game. Ball movement was stagnant on offense too often, post player Demajeo Wiggins wasn't receiving the amount of post touches that Huger wanted, and the Falcons weren't defending like Huger thought they could.
The BG coaches grew increasingly confident that Fields was ready for a bigger role, so Huger made a drastic move. Two seniors went to the bench. Fields and then-sophomore Daeqwon Plowden went into the starting lineup.
Since that day, Bowling Green is 35-16.
"His pressure that he puts on the ball changed the game," Huger said. "We could move guys off the ball, and put him on the ball. And then he's a ball mover, he's not a ball stopper."
Huger affectionately called Fields a "college defender" from the very beginning, and in the 15 months that followed, Fields has become one of the top defensive guards in the Mid-American Conference.
Almost every game, the Falcons stick Fields on the opposing team's best guard, which, for most MAC teams, is their leading scorer.
"We saw it every day in practice," Huger said. "It was like, we had to make a change because we kept getting off to slow starts and teams were right there on us and there was nothing we could do. I said, 'We've got to change to get off to a better start.'
"Caleb was the difference, and Daeqwon, too. When we put those two in the starting lineup, there wasn't any looking back."
Although a few additional programs professed their interest in Fields after it was too late and already had signed with Bowling Green, he said there isn't anything he would change about how his career has worked out.
He's starting on the first-place team in the MAC and has been at the heart of BG's push from average to contender.
"I don't really hold it against people, but it's like, 'You see me now and see what I'm doing now. I could've been with your program.' That's how I feel," Fields said.
Averaging 7 points and 2.5 rebounds, Fields is a secondary scorer behind Justin Turner and Plowden, but occupies an indispensable, if unheralded, role as the top defender.
The Falcons are after their first MAC regular season title since 2009 and first NCAA tournament bid since 1968, and if Fields has to exhaustively chase the best scorers in the conference all year to make those goals a reality, he said he's happy to do just that.
"My mentality is that I'll do whatever it takes to win," Fields said. "At the end of the day, I just want me and my brothers to win a championship. If it's me not scoring and shutting down someone who's averaging 20 points a game, I have no problem doing that."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.