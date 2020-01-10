030719_spt_wcbb

Jahlil White reached an impressive milestone Friday night.

White scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team to a 70-29 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.

The senior scored his 1,000th career point with that performance. White was exactly 23 points away from reaching the milestone. He scored all of his points in the first half Friday.

The Crusaders, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, improved to 7-2. Wildwood Catholic led 47-15 at halftime.

Taj Thweatt added 18 points for the Crusaders. Martin Anguelou scored 10. Jared Hopping had six, Jacob hopping five, Tommy Bolle four and Matt Vodges two.

The Hawks' James Longstreet scored a team-leading 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Dylan Delvecchio and Kevin Castro each scored five points. Orlando Torres had four, Devon Roach two.

Wildwood Catholic:23 24 11 12− 70

Cape May Tech:6 9 9 5− 29

