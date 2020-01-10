Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic high School girls basketball team to a 59-21 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Friday.
The junior also made a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Lauren McCallion had 11 points. Kimmy Casiello and Leona Macrina each scored six. Alyia Gray-Rivera scored four, Adrianna Gray-Rivera three and Roan Jacquelin one.
The Crusaders, who led 40-9 at halftime, improved to 8-1.
Kennedy Campbell scored a team-leading 10 points for the Hawks (2-5). Emily Pasceri scored nine and added two rebounds. Leah Williams had five rebounds and two points.
Campbell and Alex Garcia each had three rebounds.
W. Catholic:25 15 19 0−59
Cape May Tech:3 6 9 3− 21
Atlantic Christian 60,
Baptist Reg. 17
Reyna Lewis had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Cougars (11-1). Paige Noble had 13 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists. Eden Wilson had 10 points, nine steals and three assists. Maddie DeNick had nine rebounds and eight points.
Tiana Phillips added eight points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Kami DeNick had four points and four rebounds. Daniella Ajayi had five rebounds and three points.
Miriam Coneby had a team-leading eight points for Baptist.
A. Christian:23 20 6 11−60
Baptist:2 2 6 7− 17
From Thursday
Mainland Reg. 56,
Absegami 34
Kylee Watson scored 16 for Mainland (5-3). Kaitlyn Boggs had 14, and Madison Hafetz had 13. Other scorers were Lila Schoen (3), Alyssa Turner (2), Kareema Rex (2), Cassie Sher (2) and Cadence Fitzgerald (1).
Haleigh Schafer led Absegami with 13 points. Gianna Hafner added seven. Gelasia Nurse and Ang Polino score six and four, respectively. Gianna Baldino had two. The Braves fell to 4-3.
Absegami: 5 6 9 14−34
Mainland: 13 17 21 5−56
Our Lady of Mercy 47
Buena Reg. 30
Ava Casale scored 19 points for the undefeated Villagers (8-0). Jaiden Harris had 12 points and seven rebounds. Olivia Fiocchi had 10 rebounds and four points. Sydney Prescott scored nine. Drew Coyle added three.
Krissy Mastentoff led the Chiefs (3-4) with nine points. Bridgette Gilliano scored eight. Tatiana Shukovsky added seven. Hailey Carano had four, Karley Jacobs two.
Buena Regional: 11 0 11 8−30
OLMA: 18 6 16 7−47
Atlantic City 55,
Millville 34
Ciani Redd-Howard led the Vikings (6-1) with 15 points. Naysha Suarez-Rivera and Sanai Garrison Macon each scored eight. Madison Brestle had six., Claire Kelly, Quanirah Cherry-Montague and Cornysha Davis each added four. Sasha Lemons had three, Jakeemah Bright two, Alex Fader one.
Sha’naja Williams and Fatimah Owens each scored seven for the Thunderbolts (1-5). Ailyn Perez scored five. Julianna Wilson and Phoebe Baldasarri each scored four. Gabi Micheaux had three, San’aa Doss two and Rianna Talley two.
Millville: 5 6 7 16−34
Atlantic City: 15 14 20 6−55
Cedar Creek 58,
Vineland 50
Tay Tay Parker scored 20 points for the Pirates (2-3). Abby Gunnels had 10. Jezlyn Cross scored nine, Gabbie Luko eight, Ashley Nicolichia six and Ana Cintron four.
Egypt Owens scored a game-high 22 and added nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists for the Fighting Clan (2-6). Mikeyla Rivera had 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Samantha Jones, Julie Janetta and Skylar Fowlkes each had four points. Jones had a team-leading eight steals.
Vineland: 3 20 13 14− 50
C. Creek: 18 18 12 10− 58
Southern Reg. 72,
Brick Memorial 68
Sarah Lally scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Rams (4-3). Sam Del Rio had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Summer Davis had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Alex Mattner scored eight points and added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Kylie Conner had seven points and five rebounds. Kaela Curtin had four points, four assists and three rebounds. Molly Ciliberto had three rebounds and two points.
For Brick (1-6), Alexis Voorhees scored a game-high 24 points.
Brick Mem.: 22 17 14 15− 68
Southern: 17 20 17 18− 72
Ocean City 57,
Holy Spirit 34
Abbey Fenton scored 23 for the Red Raiders (2-5). Emma Finnegan added 18. Marlee Brestle scored seven, Avery Jackson six, Lauren Mirsky two, Marin Panico two and Stephanie Carey one.
The Spartans fell to 0-5
Ocean City: 15 16 11 15−57
Holy Spirit: 4 8 15 7−34
Lacey Twp. 44,
Barnegat 38
Sarah Zimmerman scored 20 points for the Lions (4-3). Madison MacGillivray scored eight, McKayla Mooney seven, Riley Giordano six, Nicole Coraggio two, Jadyn Reilly one.
Kya Joseph had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Bengals (2-6). Kaya Foy had three points and three rebounds. Ashley Pringle had four assists, four rebounds and two points. Calli Dunn had four rebounds and two points. Sofia Gialanella had two rebounds and one point.
ACIT 37,
Egg Harbor 35
Grace Speer led the Red Hawks (5-2) with 13 points. Cea’anai Jackson scored 10, Julianna Montero six, Sa’Daiyah Taylor five and Jakyra Williams three.
The Eagles fell to 2-4.
ACIT:8 10 8 11−37
Egg Harbor:8 9 11 7−35
Williamstown 40,
Hammonton 22
Jada Thompson had nine points, five rebounds and three steals for the Blue Devils (2-3). Khristina Washington scored nine points. Emma Peretti had six rebounds, four points and three steals. Remy Smith had three rebounds and a steal.
Jilonne Daley led the undefeated Braves (8-0) with 13 points.
Hammonton: 6 4 9 3− 22
Cedar Creek: 13 7 6 14− 40
