Wildwood Catholic's Marianna Papazoglou launches a jump shot for two points during Wednesday's non-public B playoff game against OLMA on February 27, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

Wildwood Catholic girls basketball standout Marianna Papazoglou has committed to the University of Pennsylvania. 

Papazoglou, a junior, made the announcement on her twitter account on Sunday night. 

Papazoglou, who was a first team Press all-star last season, averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season. Manhattan and Monmouth have offered her NCAA Division I scholarships. Papazoglou has scored 1,512 career points.

