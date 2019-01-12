BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP – It wasn’t easy but the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team finished an impressive week Saturday night.
Jahlil White scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Crusaders beat Moorestown 34-32 in a Shoot Down Cancer Classic game at St. Augustine Prep. Wildwood Catholic (11-1) is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, while Moorestown (8-2) is No. 8.
Moorestown missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. Taj Thweatt scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic.
“It was hectic,” White said. “They were giving us trouble. They’re a good team.”
With the win, Wildwood Catholic ended a week that saw it go 4-0 with wins over state power Patrick School, St. Augustine Prep, Buena Regional and Saturday’s victory.
“This was a great week for us,” White said.
The Classic concludes Sunday and features several of South Jersey’s top teams. Former St. Augustine Prep assistant coach Dave Catalana and his wife Beth run the event to benefit the Shoot Down Cancer Foundation, which raises funds for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Both Moorestown and Wildwood Catholic struggled to score Saturday. Wildwood Catholic finished 14 of 42 from the floor. Moorestown sank 7 of 22 3-point attempts.
But Moorestown sank consecutive 3-pointers and led 25-22 with 7 minutes, 4 seconds left in the game.
White said he wasn’t worried when Moorestown took the lead.
“I always remain calm and do what I can,” he said.
Wildwood Catholic took the lead for good with 6-0 run that gave it a 28-25 lead with 5:40 left. White scored twice during that mini-surge on a driving layup and a spin move in the lane.
Still, the Crusaders had some anxious moments.
White sank 1 of 2 free throws with 8.9 seconds left. Moorestown pushed the ball up the floor but missed a deep 3-pointer from the right wing as the buzzer sounded.
Moorestown 12 4 3 13 – 32
Wildwood Catholic 4 14 4 12 – 34
MT – Zrada 8, Cartwright-Atkins 8, Mhic 1, Giri 9, Greer 6
WC – McGonigle 0, White 15, Hopping 1, Thweatt 14, Church 2, Zarfatti 2
