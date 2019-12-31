Marianna Papazoglou scored a team-leading 15 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team to a 42-27 victory over Friends Central School (Pa.) in the championship game of the Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial bracket at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center on Monday.
Papazoglou added nine rebounds and two assists. Wildwood Catholic improved to 6-0.
Gabby Turco had a game-high 12 rebounds and scored 11 points. Turco also had four assists. Kimmy Casiello had nine points and four rebounds. Alyia Grey-Rivera had four rebounds, three points and two assists.
Lauren McCallion had four points and three rebounds. Leona Macrina had one rebound.
The Crusaders led 25-15 at halftime.
Sanaa Garrett scored 15 points and had five rebounds for Friends Central. Amani Savage had nine rebounds and three points.
Friends Central: 10 5 8 4−27
Wild. Cath.: 14 11 6 11−42
Baldwin (PA.) 45,
Wildwood 34
Imene Fathi had 17 points and three steals for Wildwood (3-1) in the championship game of the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Bracket.
Winter Favre had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jenna Hans had two points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Other scorers were Leah Benichou (3) and Torrence Gallo (2).
Baldwin improved to 3-0.
Baldwin: 12 12 10 11−45
Wildwood: 8 8 4 14−34
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Lacey Twp. 50,
Matawan 46
Sarah Zimmerman led Lacey with 16 points, and Cayli Biele added 14 in the tournament’s fifth-place game at Shore Regional.
Riley Giordano scored eight. Other scorers were Nicole Coraggio (5), Madison MacGillivray (3), Riley Mahan (2) and McKayla Mooney (2). The Lions improved to 2-2.
Skylar Parris had 16 points, six rebounds and two assists for Matawan (2-3). Jada Allen added nine points and four rebounds. Kaitlyn Givens added six points and nine rebounds. Other scorers: Gianna Aiello (7), Colleen Lillis (4), Megan Stuart (4) and Caitlin Deahl (2).
Lacey: 12 9 21 8−50
Matawan: 9 13 4 20−46
Lady Wave Tournament
Plainfield 43,
Barnegat 35
Kya Joseph led Barnegat with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a round-robing game at Long Branch.
Cara McCoy had six points and four rebounds. Other scorers were Isabel Guiro (4), Kaya Foy (3), Ashley Pringle (2), Calli Dunn (1) and Sofia Gialanella (1).
Rayana Etienne scored 18 for Plainfield (1-3).
Barnegat: 7 9 9 10−35
Plainfield: 16 4 8 15−43
Jackson Liberty 52,
Barnegat 33
Maura Carney had 29 points, four steals and three rebounds for Jackson Liberty (2-2). Ariana Broughton finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Jessica Cannestro had seven points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals. Ashleigh Tavaska added two points.
Kya Joseph led Barnegat with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Ashley Pringle had four points, five rebounds and four steals. Cara McCoy added nine points. Other scorers were Calli Dunn (4), Erin Breyta (2) and Isabel Guiro (1).
J. Liberty: 18 7 11 16−52
Barnegat: 8 6 13 6−33
Barnegat 38,
Lakewood 34
Kya Joseph had 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals for Barnegat. Cara McCoy had seven points and 11 rebounds. Calli Dunn had four points and six rebounds. Kaya Foy scored nine, and Ashley Pringle added five.
Lakewood fell to 0-4.
Lakewood: 11 9 6 8−34
Barnegat: 4 6 19 9−38
Boys basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Wildwood 58,
St. Mark’s (Delaware) 52
Karl Brown and Seamus Fynes each scored 16 for Wildwood in the consolation game of the Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Diante Miles and Omarian McNeal added nine apiece. Max McGrath (6) and Miguel Claudio (2) also scored.
Carter Marks scored 10 for St. Mark’s. Jabri White added 11. Blaec Sanders and Dom Shepherd scored eight apiece. Other scorers were Nick Timmons (6), Jude Schnatterer (5) and Nick Muzzi (2).
St. Mark’s: 9 8 13 22−52
Wildwood: 15 5 17 21−58
MONDAY’s GAMES
St. Joseph 82
Egg Harbor Twp. 66
Daniel Skillings scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead St. Joseph to a 82-66 win over Egg Harbor Township in this Lou Baselice Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic.
Skillings, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, sank 10 of 15 shots. Marcus Pierce, a 6-2 junior guard, scored 25 for St. Joe, while junior Jordan Stafford contributed 14 points.
Carlos Lopez and DJ Germann each scored 13 for EHT.
St. Joe is 2-1, while EHT fell to 1-3.
EHT 12 19 22 13 – 66
St. Joseph 21 17 24 20 – 82
EHT – Walsh 2, J. Germann 9, Lopez 13, Dodd 12, Colon 6, D. Germann 13, Glenn 6, Laramore 5
SJ – Skillings 26, Prevard 5, Pierce 25, Delva 2, Stafford 14, Byers 2, Theophile 5, Raheem 3
Archmere Academy (Delaware 25),
Lower Cape May Reg. 24
Lower Cape May (2-2) had a chance to tie the score of this George Holden Memorial title game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic, but made just 1 of 2 foul shots with one second left.
Archie Lawler led Lower with 11 points.
Lower Cape May 5 5 2 12 – 24
Archmere 3 5 5 12 – 25
LCM – Bencivengo 1, Bey 4, Lawler 11, Pierce 5, Whitesell 3
AM – Albero 6, Berman 3, DoGregorio 4, Carney 3, Conaty 2, C. Albero 1
Other games
Deer Park (Ohio) 67,
St. Augustine 57
The Hermits (3-1) dropped the final of the three games they played in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event in Florida.
Junior forward Matt Delaney led the Hermits with 22 points. John Horner scored 17 for St. Augustine.
Deer Park 19 18 16 14 – 67
St. Augustine 24 13 14 6 – 57
SA – Delaney 22, Palek 6, Jackson 4, Wescott 2, Foreman 6, Horner 17
Barnegat 61,
Princeton 51
Brendan Revello scored a game-high 20 points to help the Bengals (3-0) remain undefeated.
Isaiah Gerena scored 12. Jaxon Baker, who was perfect from the free-throw line, added 10.
Barnegat outscored Princeton 16-6 in the second quarter. The Bengals were 16 for 20 from the free-throw line.
Tim Evidente led Princeton (0-2) with 20 points.
Princeton: 13 6 14 18− 51
Barnegat: 11 16 19 15−61
Atlantic Christian 46,
Pennsauken Tech 33
Landon Shivers had a team-leading 22 points and 15 rebounds.
The junior now has 500 career rebounds.
Senior Mark Rosie had six rebounds and three points. Sophomore Aaron Glancey had six points, four assists and two steals.
Atl. Christian: 7 9 10 20− 46
Penns. Tech: 11 9 3 10−33
