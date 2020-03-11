Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Catholic players storm the court after the Crusaders beat Rutgers Prep 80-67 in the South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Wednesday at Jackson Liberty High School. It was the Crusaders’ first title since 2007.
Wildwood Cathlic’s Jacob Hopping shoots his free throw and makes it Against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Taj Thweatt wins the opening tip-off against Rutgers Prep’s Trey Patterson in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Catholic players storm the court after the Crusaders beat Rutgers Prep 80-67 in the South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Wednesday at Jackson Liberty High School. It was the Crusaders’ first title since 2007.
Wildwood Catholic’s Tom Delansen goes up for a layup Wednesday against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey Non-Public B final at Jackson Memorial High School.
Wildwood Catholic’s Taj Thweatt, who’s committed to West Virginia University, goes up for a dunk against Rutgers Prep. View more photos from the game at HSLive.me.
Wildwood Cathlic’s Taj takes it in against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Jahlic White slam dunk's against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team announced its potential to the New Jersey basketball community at Jackson Liberty last season.
On Wednesday at the same location, the Crusaders fulfilled it.
Wildwood Catholic played its best basketball of the season and beat Rutgers Prep 80-67 to win the South Jersey Non-Public B championship. Wildwood Catholic (24-7) advances to the state final to face North Jersey champion Roselle Catholic.
An NJSIAA spokesperson would not comment and said an update will be provided Thursday. Rutgers, the original host before plans were to move the final to Phillipsburg, has canceled all third-party events at its athletic facilities because of COVID-19.
The Crusaders were almost flawless at the start, jumping to an 18-3 lead. Wildwood Catholic center Taj Thweatt scored 28 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked three shots.
“We wanted to come out strong from the beginning,” Thweatt said. “They were a great team. We just had to play harder, harder than we ever did before.”
Wildwood Catholic got contributions from everyone who stepped on the court. Junior guard Martin Anguelov had 17 points and four assists. Senior forward Jacob Hopping sparked the Crusaders defensively, scoring 12 with six assists. He guarded Rutgers Prep standout and NCAA Division I prospect Trey Patterson, who finished with eight points.
Jahlil White added 12 for Wildwood Catholic, and DaSean Lopez excelled defensively.
“We’ve been building up to this,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “Our kids came out of the locker room and showed we don’t want our season to be over.”
The Crusaders lost to nationally ranked Ranney 54-50 in overtime in last year’s South Jersey final. Ranney went on to win the Tournament of Champions. It was that defeat that established the Crusaders as a team to watch this season.
“We knew the mistakes we made last year,” Thweatt said. “We’ve been here before.”
Top-seeded Rutgers Prep entered Wednesday’s game 27-1 and undefeated against New Jersey competition. Wednesday’s matchup was one of the most anticipated in the state when the postseason began last week.
Thweatt began the game with a dunk. Anguelov sank two 3-pointers. White had a dunk. Reserve forward Tommy Belansen made a layup off a back-door pass from Thweatt.
When that stretch was done, the Crusaders led by 15.
Rutgers Prep never recovered. The Crusaders’ lead never dipped below double digits after the 3-minute, 5-second mark of the first quarter.
“I wanted to come out strong and push the pace,” Anguelov said. “We put in the work. Everybody’s on top of their game. That’s what we look like when that happens.”
Rutgers Prep rallied in the second half, but Thweatt made sure the Crusaders never faltered. He seemed to answer every Argonauts mini-run with a thunderous dunk.
Wildwood Catholic played most of the fourth quarter with reserves Belansen, Nick Montalbano and Tommy Bolle, as starters Hopping and White fouled out. All three reserves contributed, and Thweatt and Anguelov made sure the Crusaders never lost their poise.
“It was win or go home,” Thweatt said. “Me and my point guard, Martin (Anguelov), came through at the end.”
The Wildwood Catholic fans chanted “Let’s go Catholic” as Thweatt celebrated the win with a windmill dunk in the final seconds.
“That’s how you end it,” Thweatt said. “I wanted to end it with something special.”
The victory gave the Crusaders their first South Jersey title since 2007. Roselle Catholic beat Gill St. Bernard’s 58-57 in the North Jersey title game Wednesday.
“It’s a great opportunity,” DeWeese said of Saturday’s game. “We don’t want to be finished.”
