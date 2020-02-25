Diante Miles scored a team-leading 22 points, but the Wildwood High School boys basketball team lost 77-62 to Highland Regional in a Tri-County Conference game Tuesday.
Miles added five assists and three rebounds.
Karl Brown had nine points and three rebounds. Omariam McNeal added nine points and three rebounds. Joel Robinson had six points and three rebounds. Max McGrath added five points. Ernie Troiano and Kevin Hernandez each scored three points.
Wild:14 15 20 13−62
High:18 14 22 23−77
Pinelands Reg. 47,
Point Beach 41
Josh Kline led the Wildcats (6-17) with 20 points and added five steals and four rebounds. Ryan Skeie scored 12 points. Rian O'Rourke added seven. Anthony Falduto and Ed Wilkinson each scored three.
Wilkinson added four assists. Matt Cyphert had two points.
Pine:6 12 12 17– 47
Beach:5 3 9 24– 41
Absegami 76,
Bridgeton 66
Devin Andermanis scored 21 points for the Braves. Kashim Durham added 19. Danny Feliciano scored 12. For the Bulldogs, Jabril Bowan scored a game-high 26. points. No further information was available.
Score line was unavailable.
Southern Reg. 58,
Jackson Liberty 39
Ben Ridgway led the Rams (16-9) with 16 points. Jay Silva added 10. Luke Infurna scored nine and added five rebounds and four assists. Nick Devane and Will Devane each scored six points. Noah Wasacz had three points, three assists and two rebounds.
Other scorers were: Jake Barbierri (4), Noah Wasacz (3), Matt Godfrey (2), Cole Robinson (2).
Southern:14 14 20 10–58
Jackson:4 7 16 12–39
From Monday
Barnegat 56,
Metuchen 55
Isaiah Gerena scored a team-leading 18 points for the Bengals (19-6). Jaxon Baker added 16. Tyler Quinn scored 13. Other scorers were: Brendan Revello (5), Nicholas Revello (2), Ty'zon Jackson (2).
Baker made three 3-pointers to bring his total 59 on the season, which broke the program record for the most 3-point shots in a single season.
Barnegat trailed 37-29 at halftime.
Dominic Schiappa led Metuchen (9-16) with a game-high 19 points. Luke Schleck added 17. Michael Piovoso had 10.
Barnegat:18 11 17 10− 56
Metuchen:21 16 8 10−55
Penns Grove 89,
Wildwood 70
Diante Miles led the Warriors with 17 points. He added five assists and four rebounds. Max McGrath had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Omariam McNeal added 11 points and six rebounds.
Other scorers were: Karl Brown (7), Seamus Fynes (6), Ernie Troiano (4), Miguel Claudio (4), Greg Mitchell (2), Dom Troiano (2), Joel Robinson (1).
Kavon Lewis led Penns Grove with 30 points.
Wild:17 30 24 18−89
Penns:16 8 23 23−70
Holy Cross Prep 57
Egg Harbor Twp. 46
Carlos Lopez and DJ Germann each scored 11 points for the Eagles (10-13). JJ Germann added 10. Isaiah Glenn and Ethan Dodd each scored five. Isiah Walsh added four.
Gianmarco Arletti led Holy Cross Prep (21-3) with 23 points.
EHT:11 7 16 12−46
HCP:17 14 14 12−57
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.