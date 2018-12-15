Freshman guard Imene Fathi scored 14 points and had five assists as the Wildwood High School girls basketall team opened the season with a 57-43 win over Cedar Creek in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School on Saturday afternoon.
Fathi sank 4 of 7 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
Maddie McCracken added 11 points and six steals for Wildwood.
Trina Deveney scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cedar Creek.
Wildwood 12 16 18 11 – 57
Cedar Creek 14 5 9 15 – 43
WW – Benichou 2. McCracken 11, Keoughan 6, Hans 5, Fathi 14, Gallo 6, Rios 2, Little 11
CC – Parker 4, Luko 3, Cross 9, Deveney 18, Nicolicchia 3, Gunnels 6
3-pointers: WW. McCracken, Hans, Fathi (2), Gallo (2)
Records: Wildwood 1-0; Creek 0-2
Mainland Regional girls 44, Rancocas Valley 24
Mainland outscored Rancocas 30-9 in the second half.
Kylee Watson led the Mustangs with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Mainland (2-0) is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Rancocas Valley 11 4 2 7 – 24
Mainland Regional 8 6 20 10 – 44
RV – Bradford 2, Coridon 2, Linton 10, Williams 4, Rensel 4, Harper 2
ML – Dalzell 2, Hafetz 5, Mairone 6, Watson 19, Dirkes 4, Schoen 3, Boggs 5
3-pointers – RV. Williams; ML. Hafetz, Mairone (2),
Records – Rancocas Valley 0-2: Mainland Regional 2-0
Pleasantville boys 80, Howell 50
Jalen Freeman scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team opened the season with a win over Howell in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City on Saturday afternoon.
The Greyhounds (1-0) took control by outscoring Howell 22-7 in the second quarter. Pleasantville is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Jacob Valeus sank 5 of 7 shots and scored 13 points for the Greyhounds. Sahmir Jones had five assists and six steals. Alejandro Rosado also sank 5 of 7 shots and scored 10 points.
Tom Talbot led Howell with 13 points.
Howell 15 7 11 17 – 50
Pleasantville 17 22 20 21 – 80
HW – Talbot 13, Vogel 2, Vesce 8, Hornung 10, Sgroi 2, Dupois 7, Ganter 2, Connor 4, Ritter 2
PV – Freeman 20, Valeus 13, S. Jones 8, Growalt 6, Rosado 10, McFadden 4, Hoskins 2, Townsend 1, Crawford 2, Toure 6, E. Jones 8
3-pointers – HW. Talbot (2), Dupois; PV. Freeman (2), E. Jones,
Records: Howell 0-2; Pleasantville 1-0
