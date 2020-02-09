Jenna Hans, Imene Fathi and Winter Favre each scored 10 points to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 36-27 win over Haddon Heights in a South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament game Sunday held at Eastern Regional.
Wildwood improved to 17-4.
Wildwood 9 9 14 4 – 36
Haddon Heights 4 9 6 8 - 27
WW – Benichou 2, Hans 10, Fathi 10, Favre 10, Troiano 2, Keoughan 2
HH – Campbell 3, Bailey 1, Clark 9, Richardson-Muse 14
