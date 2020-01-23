The Wildwood High School girls basketball team beat Penns Grove 73-31 in a Tri-County Conference interdivision game at Penns Grove on Thursday.
Wildwood improved to 12-1.
Leah Benichou scored 18 points for Wildwood. Imene Fathi added 12. Jenna Hans and Gabby Keoughan contributed 10 each. Ava Troiano (9), Winter Favre (5), Maya Benichou (5) and Torence Gallo (4) also scored.
Penns Grove fell to 6-8.
Wildwood: 25 11 21 16−73
Penns Grove: 12 12 2 5−31
Barnegat 61,
Lakewood 20
Kya Joseph led Barnegat (4-9) with 18 points. Ashley Pringle scored 11. Erin Breyta, Isabel Guiro and Cara McCoy added six each. Morgan Dobbin (5), Calli Dunn (4), Madison Colella (3) and Sofia Gialanella (2) also scored.
Lakewood fell to 0-12.
Lakewood: 3 4 5 8−20
Barnegat: 10 14 17 20−61
Southern Reg. 44,
Toms River South 41
Kaela Curtin scored 19 points for Southern Regional (8-5). Sam Del Rio added 17. Summer Davis had five points, Kylie Conner had two and Sarah Lally had one.
Toms River South fell to 3-9.
Southern: 9 7 11 10 7−44
Toms South: 15 5 11 5 4−41
Manchester Twp. 63,
Lacey Twp. 34
Cayli Biele scored 10 points for Lacey Township (6-6). McKayla Mooney added nine points and Madison MacGillivray had five. Sarah Zimmerman (4), Maddie Bell (2), Nicole Coraggio (2) and Riley Giordano (2) also scored.
Manchester Township improved to 12-2.
Manchester: 19 20 20 4−63
Lacey: 9 5 9 11−34
From Wednesday
Buena Reg. 56,
Cape May Tech 37
Bridgett Gilliano scored 20 points for Buena Regional (5-6). Hailey Carano and Krissy Masentoff added 10 points each. Karley Jacobs contributed seven. Barbara Mobley (5), Mya Williams (2) and Emily Ottavio (2) also scored.
Emily Pasceri led Cape May Tech (4-9) with 16 points. Kennedy Campbell and Olivia Albrecht scored five each. Alyssa Gery added four. Isabella Schmucker, Leah Williams and Abigail McAllister added two each. McKenna Anderson had one point.
Cape May Tech: 9 5 11 12−37
Buena: 15 18 19 4−56
No. 4 Middle Twp. 54,
OLMA 37
Kate Herlihy led Middle Township with 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kira Sides scored eight, and Aubrey Hunter scored six. Maddie Barber added four points. Other scorers were Lynasia Harris (3), Jaden Elston (2), Brianna Robinson (2), Sophia Terenik (1) and Brynn Bock (1). The Panthers, No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 11-2.
Ava Casale scored 11 for OLMA. Jaiden Harris added 10. Sydney Prescott had eight points, and Olivia Fiocchi had five. Drew Coyle added three.
OLMA: 12 8 7 10−37
Middle: 16 18 12 8−54
Boys basketball
From Wednesday
Ocean City 61,
Cedar Creek 52
Gannon Brady scored 24 points for the Red Raiders (7-6). Mike Rhodes added 13. Tom Finnegan scored 11, Joe Repetti six, Bradley Jamison four, Brady Rauner two, Will Drain one.
Najee Coursey led the Pirates (6-5) with 14 points. Brian Kurz scored 11. Elijah Smalls added eight. Amaris Gresham and Kyree Tinsley had seven, Jahmir Cruze and Mikey Stokes two, Tyree Burrell one.
Cedar Creek: 9 18 10 15−52
Ocean City: 14 18 14 15 −61
Oakcrest 68,
Absegami 55
Jahlil Kearney led Oakcrest with 24 points.
Drew Baldino scored 16 points for Absegami. Kashim Durham added 15 and Donald Hood contributed eight. Rashad Allen and Dashuan Hathaway had seven each.
No further information was available.
