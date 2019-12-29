hslivebasketballholder

WILDWOOD -- The Wildwood High School and Merion Mercy Academy girls basketball teams traded the lead back and forth Sunday during their Boardwalk Basketball Classic game at Wildwoods Convention Center.

Then came overtime.

Wildwood took command from the opening tap of the four-minute extra session and won the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Bracket semifinal game 61-56.

The Warriors won the tipoff of overtime, and a pass went to Winter Favre for a fast-break drive to put Wildwood up to stay at 54-52.

On the Warriors' next possession, Imene Fathi got her own rebound underneath and connected on a reverse layup to make it 56-52 just a half-minute into the overtime.

Merion Mercy again failed to score, and Wildwood's Jenna Hans was fouled after the Warriors went into a stall. She made both ends of a one-and-one situation, and Wildwood was cruising at 58-52 with 1 minute, 26 seconds left to play.

Mary Kate Gray (22 points, 10 for 11 from the field) scored for the Golden Bears, but Hans was fouled again and made two free throws for a 60-54 lead with 1:06 remaining.

The game had five lead changes and was tied eight times.

The Warriors improved to 3-0, and Merion Mercy, of Merion Station, Pennsylvania, fell to 2-6. Pennsylvania schools begin their seasons earlier than teams in New Jersey.

Wildwood will play the Baldwin School (Pennsylvania) at 5 p.m. Monday at Wildwoods Convention Center for the Kaitlin Anzelone Bracket championship. The Baldwin School beat Oakcrest 55-32 Sunday in the other bracket semifinal.

Merion Mercy will play Oakcrest at 11 a.m. Monday in a consolation game.

The bracket honors the late Anzelone, a 2003 Wildwood graduate who played on three Warriors state Group I girls basketball teams. Anzelone, a three-sport athlete, died in July 2005 after an eight-month battle with leukemia.

"That was a total team effort win," Wildwood coach Teresa Cunniff said. "The kids came together, and said you know what, this bracket means a lot to them for Kate Anzelone. They gave it 110% in overtime to win it. They played together, they played good solid defense. There were a lot of different scorers, so you really can't key on one girl."

The 5-foot-7 Favre led Wildwood with 20 points, shooting 8 of 14 from the field. She also topped the Warriors with eight rebounds.

"It (overtime) was great. The energy was there, so we all loved it," said Favre, an 18-year-old senior from Wildwood Crest. "We had a positive mindset, so that was great for us."

Fathi, a 5-2 point guard, added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Fathi said it was challenging to be in such a back-and-forth game.

"There was a lot of ball pressure, but I had to lead by example," said Fathi, a 15-year-old sophomore from North Wildwood. "Everyone's in the game, and we're all fine if we run our plays."

Hans scored 14 points and had five rebounds.

"I just made sure the whole team was cool, calm and collected (before overtime), because if not we would have lost," said Hans, a 16-year-old junior and Wildwood resident. "At first, (the game) was nerve-wracking, not knowing anything about a team. When we first saw them, we knew this was going to be a hard game from the start."

Leah Benichou and Gabby Keoughan each added five points.

Baldwin's victory over Oakcrest was right before the Wildwood-Merion Mercy game, and Cunniff and her team watched some of that game.

"They're big, so we're going to have to play a good game to win," Cunniff said of Baldwin.

Wildwood 19 11 9 13 9 - 61

Merion Mercy 16 11 14 11 4 - 56

W=Benichou 2 0-2 5, Keoughan 2 1-1 5, Favre 8 1-4 20, Hans 3 6-10 14, Fathi 4 5-6 15, Troiano 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-23 61.

MM-Krouse 4 2-2 11, Devlin 1 1-2 4, Dougherty 1 0-0 3, Curry 3 0-0 7, Kawczynski 1 0-2 2, Scarpone 3 1-1 7, Gray 10 2-4 22. Totals 23 6-11 56.

3-pointers-Favre (3), Hans (2), Fathi (2), Benichou W. Krouse, Devlin, Dougherty, Curry MM.

Records-Wildwood 3-0; Merion Mercy 2-6

