WILDWOOD -- The Wildwood High School and Merion Mercy Academy girls basketball teams traded the lead back and forth Sunday during their Boardwalk Basketball Classic game at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Then came overtime.
Wildwood took command from the opening tap of the four-minute extra session and won the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Bracket semifinal game 61-56.
The Warriors won the tipoff of overtime, and a pass went to Winter Favre for a fast-break drive to put Wildwood up to stay at 54-52.
On the Warriors' next possession, Imene Fathi got her own rebound underneath and connected on a reverse layup to make it 56-52 just a half-minute into the overtime.
Merion Mercy again failed to score, and Wildwood's Jenna Hans was fouled after the Warriors went into a stall. She made both ends of a one-and-one situation, and Wildwood was cruising at 58-52 with 1 minute, 26 seconds left to play.
Mary Kate Gray (22 points, 10 for 11 from the field) scored for the Golden Bears, but Hans was fouled again and made two free throws for a 60-54 lead with 1:06 remaining.
The game had five lead changes and was tied eight times.
The Warriors improved to 3-0, and Merion Mercy, of Merion Station, Pennsylvania, fell to 2-6. Pennsylvania schools begin their seasons earlier than teams in New Jersey.
Wildwood will play the Baldwin School (Pennsylvania) at 5 p.m. Monday at Wildwoods Convention Center for the Kaitlin Anzelone Bracket championship. The Baldwin School beat Oakcrest 55-32 Sunday in the other bracket semifinal.
Merion Mercy will play Oakcrest at 11 a.m. Monday in a consolation game.
The bracket honors the late Anzelone, a 2003 Wildwood graduate who played on three Warriors state Group I girls basketball teams. Anzelone, a three-sport athlete, died in July 2005 after an eight-month battle with leukemia.
"That was a total team effort win," Wildwood coach Teresa Cunniff said. "The kids came together, and said you know what, this bracket means a lot to them for Kate Anzelone. They gave it 110% in overtime to win it. They played together, they played good solid defense. There were a lot of different scorers, so you really can't key on one girl."
The 5-foot-7 Favre led Wildwood with 20 points, shooting 8 of 14 from the field. She also topped the Warriors with eight rebounds.
"It (overtime) was great. The energy was there, so we all loved it," said Favre, an 18-year-old senior from Wildwood Crest. "We had a positive mindset, so that was great for us."
Fathi, a 5-2 point guard, added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Fathi said it was challenging to be in such a back-and-forth game.
"There was a lot of ball pressure, but I had to lead by example," said Fathi, a 15-year-old sophomore from North Wildwood. "Everyone's in the game, and we're all fine if we run our plays."
Hans scored 14 points and had five rebounds.
"I just made sure the whole team was cool, calm and collected (before overtime), because if not we would have lost," said Hans, a 16-year-old junior and Wildwood resident. "At first, (the game) was nerve-wracking, not knowing anything about a team. When we first saw them, we knew this was going to be a hard game from the start."
Leah Benichou and Gabby Keoughan each added five points.
Baldwin's victory over Oakcrest was right before the Wildwood-Merion Mercy game, and Cunniff and her team watched some of that game.
"They're big, so we're going to have to play a good game to win," Cunniff said of Baldwin.
Wildwood 19 11 9 13 9 - 61
Merion Mercy 16 11 14 11 4 - 56
W=Benichou 2 0-2 5, Keoughan 2 1-1 5, Favre 8 1-4 20, Hans 3 6-10 14, Fathi 4 5-6 15, Troiano 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-23 61.
MM-Krouse 4 2-2 11, Devlin 1 1-2 4, Dougherty 1 0-0 3, Curry 3 0-0 7, Kawczynski 1 0-2 2, Scarpone 3 1-1 7, Gray 10 2-4 22. Totals 23 6-11 56.
3-pointers-Favre (3), Hans (2), Fathi (2), Benichou W. Krouse, Devlin, Dougherty, Curry MM.
Records-Wildwood 3-0; Merion Mercy 2-6
1. Kylee Watson, Mainland (2020)
Coming into the season Watson had 1,542 career points. She signed with the University of Oregon.
2. Lauren Holden, Lower Cape May (2015)
Holden scored 2,476 career points and led the Caper Tigers to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship. She now plays Division I basketball for Fordham University.
3. Julia Duggan, Ocean City (2013)
Duggan was the 2013 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to the 2013 state Group III final. Duggan scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her career.
4. Kristine Miller, Cedar Creek, (2012)
Miller led the Pirates to the 2012 state Group I basketball championship. She finished her career 1,696 career points and 940 career rebounds. Miller played at Fairfield University.
5. Kennedy Johnson, Wildwood Catholic, (2014)
Johnson played her senior season at Wildwood Catholic after Sacred Heart in Vineland closes. She averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds and led the Crusaders to a 21-7 record. Johnson scored 1,400 career points.
6. Lauryn Fields, Middle Township, (2014)
Fields led the Panthers to the 2014 Cape-Atlantic League championship. Fields finished her career with 1,692 points — the most of any girl to ever play at Middle Township.
7. Grace Sacco, Ocean City, (2017)
Sacco was The Press 2017 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. A four-year starter, she led the Red Raiders to two Cape-Atlantic League titles and a state Group III final.
8. Tanasia Russell, Vineland (2014)
Russell averaged 28.5 points as a senior. She finished with 1,378 career points in just two years of varsity action. Russell played Division I basketball at Wagner College.
9. Bridget Ruskey, Middle Township, (2017)
Ruskey was the 2016 and 2017 Press Female Athlete of the Year. Ruskey led the Panthers girls basketball team to the 2016 Cape-Atlantic League championship.
10. Alexis Harrison, Millville, (2018)
Harrison averaged 13.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. She helped the Thunderbolts reach the Cape-Atlantic League semifinals. Harrison plays at Goldey-Beacom College, an NCAA Division II school in Wilmington, Delaware.
