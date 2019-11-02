WILDWOOD — The Wildwood High School football team put together some good drives Saturday afternoon.
But the Warriors had trouble reaching the end zone in their 37-8 loss to Maple Shade in a West Jersey Football League Classic Division game at B.W. Maxwell Memorial Field.
Wildwood coach Ken Loomis changed the narrative about his team's season-long struggles on offense by calling a surprise onside kick to open the second half. Senior tight end Max McGrath recovered for the Warriors.
The Warriors (0-8) then marched down the field, and sophomore quarterback Ernie Troiano plowed in the end zone from 1-yard out to cap the 10-play, 52-yard scoring drive.
Greg Mitchell rushed for the two-point conversion to make it a 31-8 game.
They were the Warriors' first offensive points of the season. Wildwood's previous touchdown came on a fumble return by the defense during a Sept. 27 game against Riverside.
“We wanted momentum,” Loomis said. “We didn’t want to kick deep because maybe they return it. We just wanted to come out fighting. The thing we preach is to never say quit, never say die. We don’t roll over and play dead for anyone. We executed it perfectly.”
Seven plays before his touchdown, Troiano connected with his brother Dom for a 20-yard pass on fourth down to set up the offense at the 10-yard line.
Ernie Troiano finished with 96 passing yards and 71 rushing yards. Mitchell had 26 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards. Dom Troiano had 41 receiving yards.
"We are getting up to the end of the season," said Ernie Troiano, 15, of Wildwood. "We haven't won a game yet. We are just trying to get everyone's momentum up (and) go out on a good note."
Ernie Troiano missed last weekend's loss to Robbinsville because he broke two fingers in his hand, but he played through the injury Saturday.
Loomis said the quarterback would have started as a freshman in 2018 but injured himself in his summer basketball league and missed the season. Troiano, however, has been growing this season.
"It just shows the character, the heart and the toughness of that kid," Loomis said.
The Warriors had four drives stall in the red zone, including two from inside the 10. But turnovers proved to be costly for Wildwood.
Loomis said he was still pleased with the effort, saying that if his team played with that intensity all season "we would have some wins."
"We are letting our athletes be athletes," Loomis said. "We have guys that we can count on and trust the ball in their hands. … So we are just going to let them learn, let them play and be who they are because we have some good football players."
Wildwood concludes it season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pitman.
"I'm trying to get a couple wins," Ernie Troiano said of his high school career. "But I liked how we came out in the second half and didn't quit. We kept fighting."
Maple Shade 13 18 0 6— 37
Wildwood 0 0 8 0— 8
FIRST QUARTER
MS— Santore 25 pass from Milligan (kick failed)
MS— Loomis 76 run (McKale kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MS— Klemm 8 run (kick failed)
MS— Milligan 2 run (two-point failed)
MS— Loomis 15 pass from Milligan (two-point failed)
THIRD QUARTER
W— Troiano 1 run (Mitchell run)
FOURTH QUARTER
MS— McKale 76 yard pass from Veasey (two-point failed)
Records: Maple Shade 6-3; Wildwood 0-8.
