Eden Wilson scored the winning point for Atlantic Christian School Saturday to defeat Pilgrim Academy in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference Championship.
The Cougars’ Maddie DeNick and Pilgrim’s Mackenzie Smith each scored their team’s only regulation goals in the first half. Atlantic Christian won the shootout 3-2.
Emily Kelly and Maddie DeNick struck first, and freshman Eden Wilson scored the winner. Shelby Einweitcher made nine saves for Atlantic Christian.
This is the Cougars’ fourth consecutive TSCAC championship. Coach Carly Witherow was voted Coach of the Year by fellow conference coaches.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.