Middle Twp. hosted Woodstowns for the South Jersey Group I field hockey championship game held at Middle Township High School, Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Woodstown won 2-1 to take the title.
Middle Township’s Caroline Gallagher, left, has her shot go wide of Woodstown goalie Ella Roberts during Thursday’s South Jersey Group I final in Cape May Court House.
Middle Township’s Katie Herlihy scores in the first half to tie the game 1-1 during the South Jersey Group I final against Woodstown in Cape May Court House.
Middle’s Katie Herlihy unleashes a shot to Middle’s only goal. Middle Twp. hosted Woodstowns for the South Jersey Group I field hockey championship game held at Middle Township High School, Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Woodstown won 2-1 to take the title. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The host Panthers battled hard with four late corners but lost to talented Woodstown 2-1 on Thursday in the sectional group final. The score was tied at 1-1 for most of the first half, but forward Daisy Baldwin scored the winning goal for the Wolverines early in the second half after a pass from older sister Charlie Baldwin.
Woodstown (19-3-1), the third seed in Group I, advances to meet Haddonfield, the Central Jersey champion after beating Collingswood 6-1, on Tuesday in a Group I state semifinal. Middle, the top seed and No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 18-4-1.
“I think we played back on our heels for a while,” Middle Township coach Janina Perna said. “We did too much reacting to them instead of trying to set the tone. I don’t think they were a better team. They capitalized on their opportunities.”
Middle Township won the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference at 12-0 and outscored its opponents a collective 62-1. The Panthers also set program records with 18 wins and 16 shutouts. In games against the usually stronger CAL American Conference, the Panthers beat Egg Harbor Township 5-0, defeated Ocean City 3-2 in overtime and tied Millville 1-1.
“This is hard, but we want to remember everything we did (this year), all the records we set and the accomplishments,” Perna said. “We had a lot of firsts this year, and I hope they look back on that.”
Woodstown is coached by Susie Massara, a former three-sport athlete at Hammonton and a 2004 graduate. It was the Woodstown’s fifth South Jersey title and Massara’s fourth.
“We go as 11 players and work together,” Massara said. “These girls play all year round, and they’re very confident in what they do. This one felt really good. We had a really tough path coming here. We had to play the 2-seed (Schalick, winning 2-1) and the 1-seed, but these girls are up for any challenge.”
The game started like it would be a scoring slugfest. Charlie Baldwin scored for Woodstown from five yards out at 4 minutes, 36 seconds into the game. Middle goalie Amber Howatt (five saves) got a piece of it, but the ball deflected into the net to put the Wolverines up 1-0. Reece Kugler assisted.
Moments later, Middle’s Kate Herlihy brought the ball right down and blasted her 38th goal of the year from just inside the circle to tie it at 1-1.
From there, the Wolverines showed great stick work on the windy afternoon and had several opportunities, with six first-half corners. But Middle’s defense and two saves by Howatt kept the score the same.
Woodstown scored the winning goal just 2:10 into the second half. The Wolverines had seven more corners and several opportunities but didn’t score again. Middle’s Dakota Ludman forced Woodstown goalie Ella Roberts (five saves) to make a stop, and Howatt had to make a diving stop of a slow roller that was headed toward the net.
With 13:30 left to play, Caroline Gallagher shot the ball wide on an opportunity. Roberts made a save with under 10 minutes remaining, and the Panthers couldn’t score as the two teams scrambled for the ball.
The Panthers had four corners in the final four minutes, including one called just before time ran out, but didn’t score.
“Obviously it’s hard, but my team played well,” said Herlihy, a 16-year-old junior midfielder from Dennis Township.
“I think we did the best we could. Obviously I was trying to tie it up and do anything I could for my team.”
