A team-by-team preview for the 2018-19 high school wrestling season:
Cape-Atlantic League
American Division
Absegami
Coach: Shawn Scannell (eighth season)
2017-2018 record: 12-10
Outlook: The Braves return district place-finishers (top three) and seniors Nic Carrero (152 pounds) and Nick Martin (145). Carrero went 25-7 last season, while Martin finished 21-11. Absegami also returns junior Corbin Saul (132) and will look to freshman Ray Weed to make an impact.
“We should be very competitive in the CAL this year and look to advance several to the regions and states,” Scannell said. “If we stay healthy and our freshmen develop quickly, we should make a push in (S.J.) Group III and in District 32.”
Atlantic City
Coach: Tim Mancuso (11th season)
2017-18 record: 2-19
Outlook: The Vikings have two senior captains in Sean Drew (152) and Naseer Chapman (160) who are expected to lead a youthful team this season.
“Our goal is to fill the lineup and wrestle hard this season,” Mancuso said. “(We are) hoping to place two or more in the districts.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Zach Agostino (first season)
2017-18 record: 13-11
Outlook: Agostino said he wants to have three district champions and at least one wrestler advance to states this season. With returning wrestlers such as seniors Nick Leone, who placed first in District 30 last year, Andrew Ngo (120) and Jani Kolefski (160), junior Jack Schaivo (132) and sophomore Jon Nunez (106), the Eagles are on the right track for a successful winter.
“(Our) team goals are to have 15-plus team wins (and) qualify and win a match in the sectional tournament,” Agostino said.
Mainland Regional
Coach: Clayton Smith (12th season)
2017-2018 record: 8-18
Outlook: The Mustangs, who graduated District 31 champion Antonio Yeoman, will look to seniors Jesse Bishop (152/160) and Billy Rodgers (120) to excel this winter. Bishop went 28-6 last season, placing third in the district. Rodgers (22-11) also finished third in the district.
“This is a rebuilding season,” Smith said. “We have many new and young wrestlers in the room with the attempt to fill the entire lineup. Regardless of the limited returning experience, Jesse and Billy should go deep into the postseason.”
Millville
Coach: Jason Bilinski (second season)
2017-18 record: 6-22
Outlook: The Thunderbolts return district place-winner Connor Forand (138/145) and will add district place-winner Tommy Watson (170/182), a transfer from Clayton. Millville also will feature Matthew Clemens (106/113) and Jake Parent (145/152).
“We have some strong individuals spread out through the lineup,” Bilinski said. “We’re a young team looking to have a competitive season and improve upon our record from last year.”
Ocean City
Coach: Dan Calhoun (interim head coach)
2017-18 record: 12-14
Outlook: The Red Raiders return district place-finisher and Region 8 qualifier Nick Sannino (220) and senior Billy Kroeger (182/195).
“As a coaching staff, we are excited with the upcoming season,” Calhoun said. “They are a young team that is eager to prove themselves on the mat and improve day after day. Looking forward to being a part of their journey to succeed on and off the mat.”
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Bill Ward (seventh season)
2017-18 season: 19-5
Outlook: The Hermits captured the CAL American Division title last year and return five district champions and state qualifiers in Conner Kraus (152), a first-team Press All-Star last season, Brett Bodnar (145), Sal Manera (160), Joe Colon (170) and Mike Misita (182). St. Augustine aims to be very competitive again this winter.
“We have a balanced lineup,” Ward said. “On paper, (this is) one of my better teams since I have been at St. Augustine, but we don’t wrestle on paper.”
Vineland
Coach: Jake Homiak (second season)
2017-18 record: 7-13
Outlook: The Fighting Clan return seniors Ben Robinson (120) and Nate Schnell (160) and junior Mike Druker (132), a trio of veterans that will be expected to score points throughout the season. Freshman Gabe Baldosaro (106) should also contribute.
“The team has been working hard in the offseason to improve (its) strength and technique,” Homiak said. “The overall goal is to work hard every day to win matches as a team and to send wrestlers through the district tournament.”
National Division
Buena Regional
Coach: George Maxwell (sixth season)
2017-18 record: 15-5
Outlook: The Chiefs won the CAL National Division title last season and had two District 32 champions, Cael Artez (126) and Hunter Suter (who will not return this season due to injury). Artez, a first-team Press All-Star who placed second second at Region 8, will return with district place-finishers Ryan Clark (152) Jaden Roberts (182), Tony Thompson (220) and Chris Dougherty (160).
“Our first goal as a team is the same every year and (that) is to win the conference,” Maxwell said. “We face some early challenges (due to injury) to accomplish this, particularly a huge test in a seasoned Oakcrest team early in the season.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: George Cappuccio (fourth season)
2017-18 record: 6-15
Outlook: The Pirates will return seniors Anthony Nastasi, who went 12-6 last season, and Bryan Merritt, who was injured early last winter.
“We have a tough schedule, but we’re looking to come out wrestling hard every match and be competitive throughout the season,” Cappuccio said. “We are a young team this year, with large freshman and sophomore classes, and we look to help these younger wrestlers improve.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Ralph Paolone (12th season)
2017-2018 record: 8-13
Outlook: The Spartans, who won their third consecutive South Jersey Non-Public B title last winter, lost three district champions, including Region 8 champion and Press Wrestler of the Year Tim Fitzpatrick. Holy Spirit returns seniors Connor Boal (152), who went 15-5 last season, and Azim Baker-Coley (285), who was 10-5. Along with returning junior Kurt Driscoll (195), the team will feature three freshmen who chould make an immediate impact.
“We are rebuilding,” Paolone said. “We have a nice blend of experience and youth. (We) are hoping to contend for another S.J. sectional title and are hoping to have a couple of kids make it to A.C. for the state championships.”
Lower Cape May Reg.
Coach: Billy Damiana (second season)
2017-18 record: 11-13
Outlook: The Caper Tigers return district place-finisher Wesley Tosto (106) and captains Jake Baxter (senior) and Jonas Lumbruno (junior). Lower also will feature freshman Braydon Castillo.
“We are looking to build and improve on the turnaround the program took last season,” Damiana said. “Trust the process. Eye of the tiger.”
Middle Township
Coach: Matt Wolf (11th season)
2017-18 record: 18-6
Outlook: The Panthers are coming off a season in which they finished with the best record in program history. Middle had three District 30 champions and seven wrestlers who qualified for the regional tournament, including returning senior Romeo Rodriguez (126), who was a second-team Press All-Star. The team also returns regional qualifiers Carson Hass (145), Karl Giulian (160) and Kyle Matthews (220).
“Last year, we forfeited four weight classes and still had the best season in school history.” Wolf said. “(We) anticipate being able to fill most, if not all, of the weight classes. I think we should compete well in our conference and in the district.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Drew Muzslay (11th season)
2017-18 record: 20-8
Outlook: The Falcons advanced to the South Jersey Group II semifinals last winter and, with four returning seniors and two returning juniors, aim to have an even better result this season. Keevon Berry, a first-team Press All-Star who went 33-7 last season and placed third in District 32 and Region 8, hopes for another strong season on the mat. Hayden Horsey, Billy Fifer, Frankie Gabriel and Kal-El Corbitt also will make an impact for Oakcrest.
“This year, our goal is to improve upon our advancement in the team sectional championships,” Muzslay said. “We have a veteran team with lots of talent up and down the lineup. We should be a competitive team this year.”
St. Joseph
Coach: Joe Melchiore
2017-18 record: 2-20
Outlook: St. Joseph is looking to put together an improved season.
“The Wildcats are excited about this season,” Melchiore said. “We look to field a fuller team and improve on our record from last season.”
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Ken MacIver (third season)
2017-2018 record: 13-11
Outlook: The Bengals, who qualified for the South Jersey Group II tournament, will add several girls to its squad this season, including senior and first-year wrestler Karina Santiago. Barnegat will return regional qualifiers and seniors Charlie Cotton (195), Peter Jennings (220) and Joe Lauer (225) and juniors Mike DiPianta (126) and Jacob Reinhold (106). Cotton advanced to the quarterfinals in the Region 8 tournament.
“A great turnout and a strong senior class will help the Bengals be very competitive,” MacIver said. “The addition of a girls team should make for a lot of interest in our sport.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Justin Bonitatis (first season)
2017-18 record: 14-5
Outlook: The Lions return Hunter Gutierrez, who was a first-team press All-Star last season after going 27-5 and capturing the District 27 and Region 7 titles. The team also returns Jackson Brandt (170), Vinny Ceglie (220) and Quint Kearns (182). Bonitatis anticipates much team and individual success.
“One of the main goals in my coaching philosophy is to elevate the level of resilience and confidence in my student-athletes,” Bonitatis said. “The sport of wrestling is an incredible platform to teach children life lessons through the power of a positive mindset. Inhale adversity, exhale gratitude is something the Lacey Lions wrestling program will demonstrate throughout this season”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Joe Adelizzi (second season)
2017-18 record: 8-11
Outlook: The Wildcats are a young team this season, with a roster that includes only five seniors, including district place-finisher Evan Burton (195). The Wildcats also return juniors Avery Maski (220) and Travis Brown (132) and sophomore Gavin Stewart (160).
“This season, Pinelands will be able to field a full lineup with competitive wrestlers at nearly every weight,” Adelizzi said. “If we stay healthy, we should be able to top the .500 mark for the first time since 2009 and qualify for state sectionals.”
Southern Regional
Coach: John Stout
2017-18 record: 19-3
Outlook: The Rams, who captured the Shore Conference A South and South Jersey Group V titles last season, return Region 8 champions and first-team Press All-Stars Nick O’Connell (152/160) and John Stout (182) and state qualifiers Sebastian Delligatti and Robert Woodcock. Southern also returns district champion Nick Pepe (145) as it aims to continue its success from previous years.
“We have a very well balanced team with a lot of senior leadership returning,” Stout said. “Our combination of experienced upperclassmen like (juniors) Jay Scerbo (120) and Jay Sari (138/145) (and seniors) Haven Taterek (160/170) and Luke Galan (152/160) gives us a great deal of mobility in our lineup.”
Tri-County Conference
Cumberland REG.
Coach: Robert Williams (1st season)
2017-18 record: 8-3
Outlook: Williams was previously the coach at Lakeside Middle School in Millville and hopes to use his experience to create a new atmosphere around the Cumberland team. The Colts return Edward Fleetwood (160) and sophomores Irving “Mitchell” Gandy (120) and Calvin Saez (170) to lead the team this season.
“I hope to strive for improvement with the wrestling program and will hold myself and my wrestlers to highest standards of accountability,” Williams said. “There will be obstacles and challenges this season with the transition from old to new, but with that change comes transformation. “
Hammonton
Coach: Dave Mauriello (14th season)
2017-18 record: 17-12
Outlook: The Blue Devils return state qualifier Ryan Figueroa (132/138) and three district place-winners: Andrew Mays (132/138), Sean Falcone (152/160) and Kam McDaniel (285).
“We are looking forward to a solid season and competing for conference and sectional titles,” Mauriello said. “We return a strong nucleus that can continue to improve and be a very competitive team by season’s end.”
