St. Augustine Wrestling Championship
St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita wrestles Bergen Catholic's Christopher Foca in the 182 lb. division at the group team non-public championship, at Toms River North High School, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Five wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties were named top seeds Monday for this week's Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School.

St. Augustine Prep's Sal Manera is the top seed at 160 pounds, and teammate Mike Misita has the top spot at 182 pounds. Southern's John Stout is No. 1 at 170 pounds, while undefeated Oakcrest wrestler Keevon Berry is the top seed at 195 pounds. Ocean City's Nick Sannino grabbed the top spot at 285 pounds.

All schools in the Press-area will compete at Region 8 except for Lacey Township, which will travel to the RWJBarnabas Health Arena at Toms River North High School.

The preliminary round of the tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday. The top four wrestlers in each weight class at each regional tournament qualify for the state individual wrestling tournament, which takes place March 1 to 3 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Region 7 (only Lacey Township matchups)

106

(9) Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro, 18-5), vs. (8) Brady Carter (Lacey, 28-2), winner vs. (1) Chase Casey (Camden Catholic, 29-7)

126

(10) Jacob Maroukis (Donovan Catholic, 29-6) vs. (7) Colin Rolak (Lacey, 20-9)

132

(15) Kyle Edwards (Cherry Hill East, 26-9) vs. (2) Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey, 29-4)

170

(9) Claudy Vazquez (Pennsauken, 25-7) vs. (8) Jackson Brandt (Lacey, 26-6)

182

(10) John Dalmass (Moorestown, 20-11) vs. (7) Quint Kearns (Lacey, 22-9), winner vs. (2) Christian Murphy (Howell, 30-6)

220

(13) Kyle Chandler (Holy Cross, 15-22) vs. (4) Vincent Ceglie (Lacey, 22-9)

Region 8 pairings

Production Director

