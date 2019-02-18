Five wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties were named top seeds Monday for this week's Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School.
St. Augustine Prep's Sal Manera is the top seed at 160 pounds, and teammate Mike Misita has the top spot at 182 pounds. Southern's John Stout is No. 1 at 170 pounds, while undefeated Oakcrest wrestler Keevon Berry is the top seed at 195 pounds. Ocean City's Nick Sannino grabbed the top spot at 285 pounds.
All schools in the Press-area will compete at Region 8 except for Lacey Township, which will travel to the RWJBarnabas Health Arena at Toms River North High School.
The preliminary round of the tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday. The top four wrestlers in each weight class at each regional tournament qualify for the state individual wrestling tournament, which takes place March 1 to 3 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Region 7 (only Lacey Township matchups)
106
(9) Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro, 18-5), vs. (8) Brady Carter (Lacey, 28-2), winner vs. (1) Chase Casey (Camden Catholic, 29-7)
126
(10) Jacob Maroukis (Donovan Catholic, 29-6) vs. (7) Colin Rolak (Lacey, 20-9)
132
(15) Kyle Edwards (Cherry Hill East, 26-9) vs. (2) Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey, 29-4)
170
(9) Claudy Vazquez (Pennsauken, 25-7) vs. (8) Jackson Brandt (Lacey, 26-6)
182
(10) John Dalmass (Moorestown, 20-11) vs. (7) Quint Kearns (Lacey, 22-9), winner vs. (2) Christian Murphy (Howell, 30-6)
220
(13) Kyle Chandler (Holy Cross, 15-22) vs. (4) Vincent Ceglie (Lacey, 22-9)
Region 8 pairings
Region 8 106 pounds
(9) Gabe Baldosaro (Vineland, 22-15) vs. (8) Tyler Foulke (Absegami, 24-9), winner vs. (1) Ty Whalen (Clearview, 32-3); (13) Chris Hoskin (Timber Creek, 20-14) vs. (4) John Hildebrandt (Williamstown, 28-8), winner vs. (5) Sal Palmeri (Holy Spirit, 24-11); (11) Cameron Morgan (Woodstown, 19-12) vs. (6) Hunter Horsey (Oakcrest, 20-6), winner vs. (3) Ethan Wilson (Washington Twp., 24-8); (10) Josh Palmucci (Kingsway, 13-19) vs. (7) Nate Johnson (Buena, 23-8), winner vs. (2) Ryan DeFoney (St. Augustine, 24-7).
Region 8 113 pounds
(9) Brent Strauss (Woodstown, 15-18) vs. (8) CJ Mazzarelli (Delsea, 25-12), winner vs. (1) Carmen Giumarello (Clearview, 35-1; (5) Nick Johnson (Clayton, 24-3) vs. (4) Hayden Horsey (Oakcrest, 26-4); (14) Dasyn Weber (Pennsville, 15-19) vs. (3) Jayson Scerbo (Southern, 23-9); (11) Michael Davidson (Williamastown, 13-10) vs. (6) Joey Miranda (Kingsway); (10) D’Amani Almodvar (St. Augustine, 16-11) vs. (7) Angel Keifner (Pitman, 29-5), winner vs. (2) Jon Prendergast (Highland, 29-3).
Region 8 120 pounds
(9) Matt Brielmeier (Southern, 20-13) vs. Bryce Ciccarelli (Clearview, 25-5), winner vs. (1) McKenzie Bell (Kingsway, 33-5); (12) Andrew Johnson (Buena, 20-10) vs. (5) Trey McLeer (St. Augustine, 22-11); (13) David Flippen (Oakcrest, 22-8) vs. (4) Jaden Hinton (Clayton, 21-2); (6) Asa Walton (Delsea, 25-10) vs. (3) Nicholas DiGiagcomo (Timber Creek, 19-2); (10) Wesley Tosto (Lower Cape May, 13-4) vs. (7) Charley Cossabone (Ocean City, 27-3), winner vs. (2) Taylor Robinson (Williamstown, 33-3).
Region 8 126 pounds
(9) Frank Gabriel (Oakcrest, 26-4) vs. (8) Nick Flamma (Washington Twp., 22-7), winner vs. (1) Kameron Jenkins (Timber Creek, 27-5); (13) Gianni Danze (St. Augustine, 12-9) vs. (4) Matt Hoelke (Highland, 32-4), winner vs. (5) Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Twp., 32-1); (6) Dakota Morris (Kingsway, 20-7) vs. (3) Hunter Gandy (Woodstown, 30-4); (10) Corbin Saul (Absegami, 26-8) vs. (7) Justin Jaeger (Pennsville, 25-7); (15) Tom Hoffman (Williamstown, 17-10) vs. (2) Sebastian Delligatti (Southern, 21-10).
Region 8 132 pounds
(9) Cody Scully (Clearview, 20-15) vs. (8) Jaden Wilson (Penns Grove, 18-9), winner vs. (1) Justin Cariss (Highland, 19-0); (13) Nik Lawson (Southern, 8-13) vs. (4) Michael Smith (Pennsville, 28-6), winner vs. (5) Mike Albergo (St. Augustine, 19-6); (11) Brody Colbert (Williamstown, 23-11), vs. (6) Kyle Adams (Gateway, 20-10), winner vs. (3) John Patterson (Delsea, 27-7); (10) Travis Brown (Pinelands, 24-8) vs. (7) Lucas Prendergast (Woodstown, 18-14), winner vs. (2) Finnegan McFadden (Kingsway, 27-8).
Region 8 138 pounds
(9) Jacob Carr (Williamstown, 22-15) vs. (8) Connor Forand (Millville, 17-10), winner vs. (1) Tim Spatola (Delsea, 34-30; (5) Kodi Petroski (Gateway, 31-3) vs. (4) Robert Woodcock (Southern, 29-4); (14) Andrew Cleary (Woodstown, 11-18) vs. (3) Cheney Kinner (Kingsway, 26-12); (11) Doyne Friebel (Pennsville, 23-11) vs. (6) Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit, 29-6); (10) Jack Schiavo (Egg Harbor Twp., 23-10) vs. (7) Adam Aquilino (Highland, 24-8), winner vs. (2) Ryan Figueroa (Hammonton, 34-2).
Region 8 145 pounds
(9) Carson Haas (Middle Twp., 27-100 vs. (8) Chad Tracy (Williamstown, 27-10), winner vs. (1) Jack Prendergast (Woodstown, 24-4); (5) Nicholas Pepe (Southern, 28-6) vs. (4) Brett Bodnar (St. Augustine, 22-8); (14) Braydon Castillo (Lower Cape May, 29-6) vs. (3) Wayne Scott (Penns Grove, 24-5); (11) Alex Giordano (St. Joseph, 19-5) vs. (6) Andrew Mays (Hammonton, 29-7); (10) Alex Jones (Deptford, 16-6) vs. (7) Jurius Clark (Highland, 27-7), winner vs. (2) Jack Love (Clearview, 31-1).
Region 8 152 pounds
(9) Lucas DeSantis (Gateway, 26-8) vs. (8) Joseph Racobaldo (Williamstown, 24-9), winner vs. (1) Nick Bennett (Delsea, 34-20; (12) Albert Long (Oakcrest, 18-12) vs. (5) Ryan Crane (Kingsway, 14-11), winner vs. (4) Conner Kraus (St. Augustine, 27-6); (11) Brendon Lea (Buena, 21-12) vs. (6) Nic Carrero (Absegami, 6-1), winner vs. (3) David McCullough, Clearview, 34-10; (10) Brione Preston (Egg Harbor Twp., 22-11) vs. Brett Buckingham (Highland, 22-8), winner vs. (2) Nicholas O’Connell (Southern, 33-0).
Region 8 160 pounds
(9) Jani Kolefski (Egg Harbor Twp., 20-13) vs. (8) Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway, 23-12), winner vs. (1) Sal Manera (St. Augustine, 26-5); (5) Raymond Weed (Absegami, 31-3) vs. (5) Haven Tatarek (Southern, 23-9); (6) Jon Stokes (Delsea, 20-15) vs. (11) David Giulian (Middle Twp., 24-5), winner vs. (3) Brian Berry (Woodstown, 19-3); (10) Chris Doughty (Buena, 23-13) vs. (7) Dylan Cydis (Clearview, 21-9); (15) Gavin Stewart (Pinelands, 22-10) vs. (2) Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton, 28-3).
Region 8 170 pounds
(8) Robert Parkell (Woodstown), vs. (1) John Stout (Southern, 37-2); (12) Quinn McLauglin (Absegami, 22-9) vs. (5) Jesse Bishop (Mainland, 15-4), winner vs. (4) Brandon Dick (Clearview, 23-5); (14) Sean Falcone (Hammonton, 26-6), vs. (3) Jaden Roberts (Buena, 30-5); (11) Elijah Gonzalez (Oakcrest, 9-13) vs. (6) Conner Boal (Holy Spirit, 23-8); (10) Mike LaRosa (Washington Twp., 19-12) vs. (7) Karl Giulian (Middle Twp., 25-7), winner vs. (2) Joe Colon (St. Augustine, 10-4).
Region 8 182 pounds
(9) Noah Falabella (Kingway, 12-16) vs. (8) Thomas Love (Clearview, 17-10), winner vs. (1) Mike Misita (St. Augustine, 28-5); (13) Jason Evans (Highland, 16-8) vs. (4) Nicholas Leone, Egg Harbor Twp., 22-11), winner vs. Evan Burton (Pinelands, 24-10); (14) John Seaman (Timber Creek, 24-10) vs. (3) Curtis Thomas (Delsea, 13-2), winner vs. (6) Billy Koreger (Ocean City, 30-4); (10) Tommy Watson (Clayton, 17-5) vs. (7) Kyle Matthews (Middle Twp., 25-11), winner vs. (2) Kai-El Corbitt (Oakcrest, 27-3).
Region 8 195 pounds
(8) Alieis Almanzar (Kingsway, 25-10) vs. (1) Keevon Berry (Oakcrest, 30-0); (13) Louis Condo (Hammonton, 17-8) vs. (4) Charles Cotton (Barnegat, 34-3), winner vs. (5) Noah Putney (Clayton, 22-4); (14) Warren Hood (Absegami, 13-7) vs. (3) Ben LoParo (Southern, 25-11); (11) Emeril Mitchell (Winslow, 15-4) vs. (6) Nick Marshall (St. Augustine, 15-10); (10) Austin Burritt (Woodstown, 20-10) vs. (7) Marcus Hebron (Middle Twp., 26-9), winner vs. (2) Zane Coles (Pitman, 36-0).
Region 8 220 pounds
(9) Josh Ortiz (Highland, 17-9) vs. (8) Terrel Mears-Thomas (Winslow, 18-6), winner vs. (1) Tyreke Brown (Penns Grove, 26-1); (12) Dawson Tallant (Middle Twp., 26-11) vs. (5) Kurt Driscoll (Holy Spirit, 28-5); (13) RJ Rodriguez (Absegami, 17-10) vs. (4) Sean Horner (Kingsway, 27-11); (6) Thomas Sherlock (Williamstown, 25-70 vs. (3) Daniel Corrigan, (Hammonton, 34-2); (10) Hunter Batten (Woodstown, 22-8) vs. (7) Matt Goetz (Gateway, 27-5), winner vs. (2) JT Cornelius (Southern, 34-3).
Region 8 285 pounds
(9) Elijah Wilson (Highland, 19-11) vs. (8) Amir Walker (Buena, 22-9), winner vs. (1) Nick Sannino (Ocean City, 30-4); (13) Roy Buhrman (Clayton, 18-12) vs. (4) Daimere Wilson-Turner (Washington Twp, 24-5), winner vs. (5) Tom Goetz (Gateway, 29-3); (11) Hector Gurerro (Mainland, 25-9) vs. (6) David Raine (Pennsville, 25-7), winner vs. (3) Connor Quigley (Winslow, 21-50; (15) Andrew Ellis (Woodstown), 16-11) vs. (2) Deshon Alexander (Overbrook, 30-1), winner vs. (7) Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat, 25-3).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.