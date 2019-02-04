BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Buena Regional High School’s wrestling team hit its stride midway through a South Jersey Group I quarterfinal match against Pitman on Monday.
The third-seeded Chiefs won the final eight bouts en route to a 47-19 victory over the sixth-seeded Panthers.
Buena (17-8), which seeks its first sectional title since 2005, will travel to take on second-seeded Woodstown in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Top-seeded Paulsboro is heavily favored to win the bracket.
“I thought we matched up well with Pitman,” Buena coach George Maxwell said. “We’re going to have to wrestle extremely well to get past Woodstown.”
Pitman (17-9) led 19-12 after the first six bouts Monday.
Brothers Antonio, Angel and Armando Keifner earned two pins and a decision at 106, 113 and 120 pounds, respectively.
“Give Pitman credit,” Maxwell said. “We felt like a couple of those weights could go either way, and they found a way to get the wins there. But I thought our middle weights would get the job done. That’s kind of where we’ve hung our hat all year.”
Cael Aretz started Buena’s winning streak with a second-period pin at 126. Austin Richert followed with a 12-6 win at 132. After Mark Cimino received a forfeit at 138, the Chiefs started to pull away with back-to-back major decisions by Luke Souder, Brendon Lea at 145 and 152, respectively, to put the Chiefs ahead 35-19.
Chris Doughty clinched the match for Buena with a second-period pin at 160. Riyaun Coleman followed with a second-period in at 170, and Jaden Roberts then closed the show with a 23-second in at 182.
“Cael and I were talking to each other and telling ourselves that it was time to get things going,” Reichert said. “But even when we fell behind early, we weren’t worried. We still had a lot of confidence in ourselves.”
106 — Ant. Keifner P p Carugno 1:07; 113 — Ang. Keifner p N. Johnson 3:58; 120 — Ar. Keifner d. A Johnson 6-4; 126 — Aretz B p. Bogardus 2:47; 132 — Richert B d. D’Amico 12-6; 138 — Cimino B forfeit; 145 — Souder B md. McHugh 15-5; 152 — Lea B md. Franchi 9-0; 160 — Doughty B p. Underwood 2:49; 170 Doughty p. Underwood 2:49; 182 — Roberts p Lowe :23; 195 — Coles P md. Drogo 13-4; 220 — Thompson B p Derenberger :42; 285 — Walker B forfeit.
match began at 195 pounds
Records: Pitman 17-9; Buena 17-8.
