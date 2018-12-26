BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Buena Regional Board of Education held an emergency meeting Wednesday night to hear public comment, following nationwide outrage over a viral video last week showing a trainer cutting off the dreadlocks of a student wrestler.
Speaking before the board Wednesday night, Dominic Speziali, an attorney for the family of wrestler Andrew Johnson, reiterated the family's support for the team's coach and the trainer who gave Johnson the haircut.
"(Andrew and his family) are supportive of the coaching staff, specifically George Maxwell and Mrs. TK, who was there cutting his hair. The blame here is on the referee," Speziali said, referring to Alan Maloney, the embattled referee who reportedly told Johnson he had to either forfeit the match or get a quick trim because he did not have the proper hair cover. "The burden that Andrew had to carry was caused by the referee and caused by the entities that allowed him to be in that position."
The family is not seeking legal action at this time, Speziali said. Johnson's family was not present at the meeting.
Johnson will not be wrestling Thursday with his team at the Hunterdon Central Tournament, Speziali said, but he hopes to compete again soon.
The meeting was limited to discussion of last week's incident. At the top of the meeting, Superintendent David Cappuccio read a statement on behalf of the board:
"We have viewed the video footage that has gone viral and are deeply troubled by the embarrassment and humiliation that a young student athlete endured," Cappuccio said. "District administration has been working diligently around the clock the past several days collecting as much information as possible about the sequence of events occurring this past Dec. 19."
Cappuccio said an executive session during the meeting was to discuss "personnel matters," but he declined to elaborate further.
According to the rules of the National Federation of State High School Associations, a wrestler’s hair “shall extend no lower than the top of an ordinary shirt collar in the back, shall not extend no lower than earlobe level on the sides, and shall not extend below the eyebrows in the front."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.